Chengdu's Wenjiang district making great strides in economy, environment

  • Chengdu
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 07:53 IST
 Wenjiang district of Chengdu, Southwest China'sSichuan province, was awarded the title of "beautiful and livable city" during the 2019 China Happy City Forum held in Guangzhou on Nov 25.

Wenjiang, covering 277 square kilometers, is the site of the ancient Yufu Kingdom more than 4,000 years ago.

Wenjiang is integrating medical science, medicine and medical care to create an all-in-one healthcare industry. It has rolled out some of the country's leading industrial policies to build a collaborative reform area of the China (Sichuan) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

At present, Wenjiang district has gathered more than 300 leading biomedical enterprises and medical research institutions, such as WuXi AppTech and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical. Insurers such as China Life and Taikang have also invested in the district.

Wenjiang has a comfortable and livable environment, with a comprehensive transportation system covering its whole area.

Wenjiang has a number of excellent schools, three of them are listed in the country's top 100. It has five 3A-grade general hospitals. Seven special medical institutions are under construction. This year, the district developed new projects to boost consumption.

With its outstanding ecological resources, Wenjiang is a well-known international garden city, that is, a place deemed ecologically friendly by Chinese government. It is a national ecological civilization construction demonstration area with an urban greening rate of 47 percent.

Its greenway runs from the south to the north of the district, connecting 133 square kilometers of flowers and trees and more than 2,000 forest linpan.

The south of the district has developed into a 110-sq-km modern ecologically friendly region, which has water and green vegetation. It is considered a livable place. The north is a vitality filled 167-sq-km ecological park.

"I am satisfied with the environment here because the gardens and river are nice. I like running beside the river," said Francisco Rubio Morales, a Spanish expatriate who has worked in China for eight years.

"The environment is modern, and every day you can see the improvement in services and new commercial areas."

"In another way the transformation of Wenjiang to a modern region is very special for me. To see a lot of young families and young people revitalize the new Wenjiang is exciting and gives me confidence for the future."

