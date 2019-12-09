Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Spending in Construction to Reach $17.5 Trillion by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:34 IST
Global Spending in Construction to Reach $17.5 Trillion by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

The construction industry is in the middle of a transition toward new business models that are technology- and data-driven, better collaboration between stakeholders, and higher productivity. The increasingly aging workforce and digitization are prompting greater investments in workforce management and digital solutions. By 2030, global spending in construction is expected to touch $17.5 trillion, with China, the US, and India leading the way and accounting for 57% of all global growth. More than 60% of the global infrastructure investment will be in emerging economies, particularly Asia, while the US and Canada will contribute almost 20%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041330/Future_of_Construction.jpg

"Technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud software, drones, and pre-fab construction will be leveraged to reduce cost and improve quality and speed of construction," said Chaitanya Habib,Visionary Innovation Research Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Smart infrastructure technologies embedded with telematics, too, will influence the future of the industry by creating an intelligent and on-demand system that reduces operational costs and augments productivity."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Future of Construction, Global, 2030, focuses on the key trends that are likely to disrupt the construction industry in the next five to 10 years. It covers the industry trends of digitization, autonomy, new business models, sustainability, as well as economic and social trends across the sectors of residential, non-residential, and infrastructure.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3wk

"Buildings and civil infrastructure will be the fastest-growing segments in emerging economies from 2018 to 2030," noted Vinay Venkatesh, Visionary Innovation Research Analyst. "Meanwhile, infrastructure investments in electricity and roads are forecast to be the highest among all sectors due to market need. By 2030, the construction industry will account for 14.7% of all global economic output, with China, India, and the US being the biggest investors."

With greater adoption of technologies, industry participants are expected to find growth opportunities in:

  • Developing building information modeling (BIM) systems.
  • Employing low-cost, sustainable building materials and autonomous construction equipment.
  • Using drones and wearables at construction sites.
  • Applying Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality (AR/VR/MR) in design and development.
  • Leveraging smart signaling systems and predictive monitoring.
  • Productizing blockchain.
  • Using nanotechnology to develop smart materials for water treatment.

"Safety, which currently is a major concern in the industry, will also push the use case for automation in the industry. Autonomous machines, VR assistance and wearable safety are key technologies that are expected to see increasing adoption in the industry," concluded Habib.

Future of Construction, Global, 2030 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Visionary Innovation (Mega Trends) Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Future of Construction, Global, 2030
K3EE-MT

Contact:
Francesca Valente
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu....

Disgruntled Khadse in Delhi to meet BJP leaders

Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls, on Monday left for Delhi to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move. Khadse resigned as revenue minister o...

Foundation for two-nation theory was laid by Savarkar, not Congress: Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha and said that it is against Article 14, Article 15, Article 21, Article 25 and Article 26 of the Constitution of India. Tewari further st...

India gear up for U-15, U-17 categories in Asian Junior Badminton Championships

Indian shuttlers will look to bag medal for the country as they start their campaign in the upcoming Asia Junior U-17 and U-15 Badminton championships on Wednesday in Surabaya, Indonesia. In the last championships held in Myanmar in 2018, I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019