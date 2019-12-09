HappyEasyGo Completes Series B+ Financing With INR 350 Crores

HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of the leading online travel platforms, based in Gurugram, India announced the completion of its Series B+ financing. The Company raised close to Rs. 350 crores from its investment partners, including but not limited to Korea Investment Partners (KIP), Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (SVIC), UOB Venture, 10 Fund, CVCapital, Zero2IPO Ventures and M&S Partners.

In its quest to become the best online travel platform in India, the Company plans to utilize the fresh funds for strengthening its air ticket business and developing the hotel division in India. HEG's B2C online air ticket sales are currently ranked 2nd in the industry and it has a vast user base of over 10 million. With a strategy to maintain the lowest price for strengthening the ascendancy in high-speed growth of the air ticket business, it plans to accelerate the hotels vertical through its localization strategy as well.

Commenting on the achievement of this new milestone, Mr. Boris Zha, Founder and CEO, HappyEasyGo said, "The completion of this financing is an outstanding milestone for HappyEasyGo which would help us expand the scale of our operations, increase market share, and upgrade the existing products. By the end of December, we expect our hotel business to be running over 3000 bookings a day. India is the third largest air travelling country in the world and we are confident to utilize the fresh funds towards gaining a commanding position in the cluttered online travel market in India."

The Company has also partnered with trusted brands like Samsung, VIVO, Transsion, Airtel Payments Bank, Oman Air, OLAMoney and MobiKwik to bring enormous savings for globetrotters; thus also aiming to reach out to a wide number of user base while also reducing the overall customer acquisition cost. In addition to this, the Company recently launched multi-level loyalty program rewarding travelers with various benefits like exclusive OLA coupons, Lounge service, priority customer support, healthcare benefits & many other benefits.

With its price optimization engine, HappyEasyGo can find the lowest point of real-time price in the market, so as to offer the lowest price among the whole industry to its customers. Fresh offers are consistently rolled out by the Company. These can be found on the offer page on their website and can be availed for big savings on domestic and international air travel and accommodation across India. The deals brought by HappyEasyGo are perhaps the biggest reason the Company has become a hit among Indian travelers in such a short time.

About HappyEasyGo

Founded in 2017 by Mr. Boris Zha, HappyEasyGo is amongst the fastest growing air ticket booking platforms in India. Recently ventured into the hotel booking, it is already showcasing a promising potential in the space. Millions of businesspersons and holidaymakers book flights and hotels with HappyEasyGo and enjoy big savings with HappyEasyGo coupons and offers.

The plethora of offers by HappyEasyGo helps people save thousands rupees on their air travel. A flat discount of 10% is available for customers on their first flight booking with HappyEasyGo. Those travelling on domestic sectors can save flat Rs.360 with the ongoing Special Flight Sale. Flyers on an international trip need not fret as they can also save up to Rs.5000 on their first flight booking and up to Rs.3000 on their subsequent bookings with an exclusive offer.

For Further Information please contact:

Kriti Dhawan

kriti.dhawan@adfactorspr.com

+91-11-26930142

Senior Account Executive

Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd.