Left Menu
Development News Edition

GPX Global Systems Inc. Announces the Formal Opening of its Mumbai2 Data Center

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 09:30 IST
GPX Global Systems Inc. Announces the Formal Opening of its Mumbai2 Data Center

GPX Global Systems Inc., the premier provider of carrier-neutral Edge data center services in Africa and South Asia, today announced the official opening of its second data center in Mumbai, bringing GPX's total equipped space in the Mumbai metro to 105,000 sq./ft.

GPX has established itself as the leading high-availability, carrier-neutral Edge data center provider in India. GPX Mumbai1 hosts 12 Telcos, 120+ ISPs, 4 Internet Exchanges, 8 Cloud Service Providers, plus ALL the leading global CDNs and content providers (OTTs), creating an unrivalled Internet and cloud ecosystem. The opening of GPX Mumbai2 will expand this ecosystem by utilizing new technologies to enhance the proven design and electrical and mechanical architectures of Mumbai.

GPX Mumbai2 is a standalone, next-generation, Tier 4 certified facility with 16MW of power. Support for high power density applications, 52U cabinets, rich interconnectivity, and power system efficiency are an integral part of the data center. GPX Mumbai1 and Mumbai2 data centers are interconnected with GPX's Data Center Interconnect network offering secure and reliable 1G, 10G, and 100G services.

Nick Tanzi, President & CEO, GPX Global Systems, comments, "GPX is expanding its critical role in supporting digital transformation in India, where interconnectivity is key, by creating infrastructure which is helping to bring content closer to the Indian population and improving the quality of Internet services. GPX Mumbai2 provides expansion for our existing customers, and ample space for new customers to join the largest Internet and cloud ecosystem in India."

About GPX:

GPX builds and operates next-generation Tier 4, private, carrier-neutral data centers in emerging, commercial markets along important undersea cable systems of FLAG, SEA-ME-WE, EIG, FALCON, AAE, IMEWE, BBG and upcoming cables like EAGLE. The company offers highly reliable and secure carrier-neutral data centers to domestic and international clients looking to collocate their mission-critical business infrastructure. GPX has been recognized as the premier provider of carrier-neutral colocation facilities within African and South Asian markets.

More on GPX here: https://www.gpxglobal.net/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042037/Expanding_GPX_Content_Carrier_Cloud_Ecosystem.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042038/State_of_the_art_Tier_4_EDGE_Data_Center.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042039/Highest_Level_of_Automation.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042040/Redundancy_for_Power_and_Cooling_Systems.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042036/GPX_Global_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Apex Professional University Observes Armed Forces Flag Day

GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year to honor Indian soldiers who fought to safeguard the countrys honor. The students and staff of the Apex Professional University, Pasigha...

UPDATE 1-Warren woos Nevada union amid healthcare policy concerns

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs. Un...

On this day, Sachin became the leading centurion in Test History

It was on December 10, 2005, when legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar broke Sunil Gavaskars record to become the leading centurion in the longest format of the game. Tendulkar slammed his 35th hundred in Test, surpassing the milestone agains...

Destination NSW: Walk From Sydney's Iconic Bondi to Manly on Spectacular 80km Track

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- Destination NSW has today released spectacular video and image highlights of the newly opened walking tracking between Bondi and Manly. Walking between two of the worlds most iconic beaches, Bondi and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019