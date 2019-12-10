GPX Global Systems Inc. Announces the Formal Opening of its Mumbai2 Data Center

GPX Global Systems Inc., the premier provider of carrier-neutral Edge data center services in Africa and South Asia, today announced the official opening of its second data center in Mumbai, bringing GPX's total equipped space in the Mumbai metro to 105,000 sq./ft.

GPX has established itself as the leading high-availability, carrier-neutral Edge data center provider in India. GPX Mumbai1 hosts 12 Telcos, 120+ ISPs, 4 Internet Exchanges, 8 Cloud Service Providers, plus ALL the leading global CDNs and content providers (OTTs), creating an unrivalled Internet and cloud ecosystem. The opening of GPX Mumbai2 will expand this ecosystem by utilizing new technologies to enhance the proven design and electrical and mechanical architectures of Mumbai1 .

GPX Mumbai2 is a standalone, next-generation, Tier 4 certified facility with 16MW of power. Support for high power density applications, 52U cabinets, rich interconnectivity, and power system efficiency are an integral part of the data center. GPX Mumbai1 and Mumbai2 data centers are interconnected with GPX's Data Center Interconnect network offering secure and reliable 1G, 10G, and 100G services.

Nick Tanzi, President & CEO, GPX Global Systems, comments, "GPX is expanding its critical role in supporting digital transformation in India, where interconnectivity is key, by creating infrastructure which is helping to bring content closer to the Indian population and improving the quality of Internet services. GPX Mumbai2 provides expansion for our existing customers, and ample space for new customers to join the largest Internet and cloud ecosystem in India."

About GPX:

GPX builds and operates next-generation Tier 4, private, carrier-neutral data centers in emerging, commercial markets along important undersea cable systems of FLAG, SEA-ME-WE, EIG, FALCON, AAE, IMEWE, BBG and upcoming cables like EAGLE. The company offers highly reliable and secure carrier-neutral data centers to domestic and international clients looking to collocate their mission-critical business infrastructure. GPX has been recognized as the premier provider of carrier-neutral colocation facilities within African and South Asian markets.

