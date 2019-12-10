Mahindra First Choice Services Consolidates Leadership Position

Mahindra First Choice Services (MFC Services) has accelerated its pace of growth, establishing over 500 multi-brand, four-wheeler and two-wheeler servicing workshops across India. This expansion consolidates the company's leadership position making it India's largest chain of multi-brand automobile service workshops.

MFC Services has taken the lead in organising the unorganised aftermarket industry in India, with its nationwide network that is present in more than 350 towns, across 26 states. Customers can access its workshops to get Quality Service, Quality Spares, On time delivery and Skilled Technicians, resulting in high customer satisfaction levels.

"Crossing the milestone of 500 multi-brand four-wheeler and two-wheeler servicing workshop across India is a remarkable achievement for Mahindra First Choice Services. With our skilled technicians, quality spare parts and robust processes, we work with our franchisees to provide a quality customer experience," said Mr. YVS Vijay Kumar, MD & CEO, Mahindra First Choice Services.

MBOs (Multi-Brand Outlets) are now being looked at as the next emerging mega trend in the Indian automotive aftermarket since they are perfectly positioned between OEMs who offer quality service albeit at a high cost and Independent Garages who might offer a cheaper service but have unskilled technicians who are not up to date with the latest technology.

Each MFC Services' four-wheeler service workshop is spread over an area of 7,000 sq. ft to 15,000 sq. ft, while the two-wheeler workshop area ranges from 600 sq. ft to 1,200 sq. ft. MFC Services is poised to deliver world-class automobile maintenance and service solutions. At MFC Services, customers can save up to 20 percent on servicing costs as compared to authorized service centers of several automotive brands.

MFC Services is seeking franchisee partners across India who want to fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams. The company has its franchise workshops in all major towns like Mumbai (including Thane and Navi Mumbai ), Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Cuttack, Vijayawada, Vizag, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Hubli - Dharwad, Mangalore, Nagpur, Baroda, Surat, Indore, Kanpur, Chandigarh (Including Mohali & Panchkula), Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Srinagar, Kolkata, Dehradun, Lucknow, Gangtok, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi, Shimla, Panaji, Raipur, Patna, NCR ( Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad) and other towns across the country.

The services in these workshops ranges from periodic maintenance service, to running repairs, accident repairs, road-side assistance and insurance renewals. The workshops also offer AMC Packages to their customers. All workshops use DearO, the simplest and smartest workshop management system which is designed to seamlessly work for large, medium and small garages alike. It helps workshops manage their day-to-day operations in the most effective and efficient manner. DearO is powered by intelligent customer history maintenance, service scheduler and part-finder, which are designed to make workshops run efficiently. DearO aims to transform the Indian car servicing industry digitally.

About Mahindra First Choice Services

Mahindra First Choice Services (MFC Services) is a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra group and is India's largest chain of multi-brand car and two-wheeler service workshops with a network of 500 franchise partners present in over 350 towns across 26 states.

Each four-wheeler service workshop is spread over an area of 7000 sq. ft- 15000 sq. ft and two-wheeler workshop area ranges from 600 sq. ft- 1200 sqft. MFC Services poised to deliver world-class automobile maintenance and service solutions

At MFC Services, customers can save up to 20 percent servicing costs as compared to authorized service centers. With the motto to provide right inspection, right parts and right billing, Car and Bike owners can now 'Make the Right Choice' by choosing MFC Services to solve their woes.

Marching towards its vision, MFC Services is aggressively making inroads in the Indian car service market, which has historically been shared by OEM dealers and Independent Garages. The company aims to establish a country wide network of over 1000+ multi-brand car servicing workshops and 5000+ multi-brand two-wheeler servicing workshops.

MFC Services has also entered the business of private label spare parts for all brands of cars under the MFC' brand name. The MFC brand stands for smart replacement and is targeted at customers who want quality and value for money spares for their cars.

MFC Services has also launched a new flagship product, DearO - The simplest and smartest workshop management system which is designed to seamlessly work for large, medium and small garages alike. It helps workshops manage their day to day operations in the most effective and efficient manner. DearO is powered by intelligent customer history maintenance, service scheduler and part-finder which are designed to make workshops run efficiently. DearO aims to transform the Indian car servicing industry digitally.

Mahindra First Choice Services is also certified as a 'Great Place to Work' organization.

Visit us at "nofollow" >www.mahindrafirstchoiceservices.com

Twitter: @MFCServices

Facebook and Instagram:@MahindraFirstChoiceServices

About Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It has a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defence, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.

Learn more about Mahindra on "nofollow" >www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

For further information please contact:

Shubhada Dharwadkar

Deputy General Manager,

Group Communications, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Tel. no.: +91-22-24917040