Frost & Sullivan Lauds AclaraONE Platform for Bringing Simplicity, Efficiency and True Unification to the Smart Infrastructure Space

  • Santa Clara
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:30 IST
 Based on its recent analysis of the North American smart infrastructure monitoring market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aclara, part of Hubbell Power Systems' family of brands, with the 2019 North American New Product Innovation Award for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, AclaraONE® (One Network for Everyone). The platform is a secure, unified solution that improves operational efficiency, reliability and responsiveness by monitoring and managing an increasingly distributed smart grid. AclaraONE is a scalable platform that provides a single shared view of utility operations and customer engagement to electric, water and gas utilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036773/Aclara_Technologies_Award.jpg

AclaraONE is making intelligent automation a reality with its real-time information that monitors critical network connections and analytics capabilities so utilities can act upon and provide reliable safe power. The platform works with all Aclara's AMI communications networks, employing the data collected from meters and edge devices such as sensors to deliver six key business applications: distribution operations, sensors and analytics, consumer engagement, network management, meter-to-cash and installation services. Each of these applications plays a critical role in improving visibility into utility distribution networks, offering actionable insights to optimize operations, manage demand response and reliability programs, and engage with consumers to promote energy efficiency.

"Significantly, AclaraONE unifies analytics and monitoring capabilities for each of a multi-service utility's distribution segments on a single platform. It is highly flexible, with features like multitenancy, high adaptability and scalability," said Nikhil Vinay, Research Analyst. "Aclara also integrates its solutions with control capabilities from Hubbell's automation devices. This recent product integration, combined with the software's advanced analytics, enables utilities to manage distribution assets and equipment including reclosers and capacitor banks. Moreover, with the Aclara leak detection solution, water utilities can detect leaks along their water distribution network and pinpoint them within three feet."

Additionally, the benefits of AclaraONE are enhanced by the low latency, high data throughput and authentication offered by the Aclara RF™ communication network. Plus, Aclara's partnerships that focus on improving customer relationships and its acquisition by Hubbell position it for greater market visibility.

"Already a success among major utilities in the US such as NV Energy, and DTE Energy, Aclara is expanding its global market presence in the United Kingdom, Europe, Chile and Asia," noted Vinay. "AclaraONE not only works with all Aclara network products but also integrates with third-party software solutions, making it simpler for existing customers to add value to their systems. By serving as a one-stop solution for electric, gas and water utilities, AclaraONE clearly stands out from the competition."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its North American New Product Innovation Award to the company that best exemplifies leadership in development of an innovative product solution that leverages leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features and benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, improves customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski
P: 12104778469
E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems' family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara was recently recognized for its vision and end-to-end solution strategy by Navigant Research, won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.

