Get Spiffy Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Redefining the Car Care Experience with its Proprietary Technologies

Based on its recent analysis of the North American on-demand vehicle maintenance market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy) with the 2019 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for being a complete car care provider. Spiffy has developed multiple proprietary technologies that make it stand out as a service that is not only convenient but also environmentally friendly. It turns any parking space into a car wash, connecting customers with trained technicians who provide unmatched service.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036798/Frost_Sullivan_Get_Spiffy_Award.jpg

Spiffy offers value-added services such as oil change services and the proprietary Spiffy Blue onboard diagnostic sensor and the Spiffy Green system. As it expands its coverage nationally, the company intends to provide more on-site services like windshield replacement and electric vehicle charging. Spiffy's Fleet Management as a Service™ further highlights its focus on offering a complete fleet care solution, strengthening its position as a leader in the on-demand car care market.

"Spiffy's services are distinguished by their innovative technologies and unparalleled convenience. For example, customers can get their cars washed or their oil changed through a proprietary Key Exchange System, a patented system that allows them to drop off and pick up their keys in a conveniently located lockbox," said Abhishek Iyer, Research Analyst. "Spiffy now offers a new device that serves as a fitness tracker for a vehicle. Its Spiffy Blue onboard diagnostics sensor pairs with the Spiffy Blue mobile app to display vehicle data including engine diagnostics, recall alerts, and scheduled maintenance times."

In addition to its exterior car wash and interior and exterior detail packages, it provides upgrade services that include car decontamination, rain repellent solutions, and headlight restoration. For oil changes, Spiffy uses a vacuum with compressed air instead of a pump, which makes the process cleaner and safer. Besides, it sells only synthetic oil, which lasts longer, and recycles used oil. Its high-performance oil lasts twice as long as conventional oil and significantly, all cars serviced by Spiffy are covered by a $1 million auto liability policy.

"The proprietary Spiffy Green reclamation system captures wash water to ensure no water runoff and 100 percent water recycling. All cleaning agents are green and biodegradable," noted Iyer. "It aims to use its scalable technology to be at the forefront of the disruptions sweeping through the electric, connected, and autonomous vehicle spaces. This positions it to make the most of the Internet of Things explosion and, ultimately, continue dominating the market in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski
P: 12104778469
E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Get Spiffy, Inc.

Spiffy (www.GetSpiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of hand car washing, advanced detailing, oil change and maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at office parks, fleets, and residences using the Spiffy Green system that is the eco-friendliest way to clean a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Raleigh-Durham. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management as a Service in Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, DC.

Contact:

Grayson Leverenz
VP Marketing
Get Spiffy, Inc.
grayson@getspiffy.com
919-500-2481
www.getspiffy.com

