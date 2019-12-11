Left Menu
Development News Edition

IN Groupe Announces the Acquisition of SURYS and Strengthens Its Position as a Leader in Security for Identity, and Banking and Fiduciary Payments

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 01:30 IST
IN Groupe Announces the Acquisition of SURYS and Strengthens Its Position as a Leader in Security for Identity, and Banking and Fiduciary Payments

On 9 December 2019, IN Groupe, (formerly Imprimerie Nationale), the global specialist in secure identity and digital services, finalised the acquisition of SURYS, a global leader in optical security solutions, French leader on the document security and traceability market and pioneer in optical-digital authentication.

SURYS, whose headquarters is in Bussy-Saint-Georges (77), has 2 plants in France and the US, and several R&D units in France, Germany and the US. SURYS also has access to the world's largest database of identity documents, through its subsidiary Keesing based in the Netherlands. Its solutions have been adopted by over 130 countries (passports in France, Brazil and China, bank notes in the Philippines) and by large brands in the fight against counterfeit goods.

With this acquisition, IN Groupe is giving France access to an internationally renowned player, world leader in the market for passport security components (Surys's security features are present in 50% of the world's passports).

Creating the French secure components champion

SURYS's expertise in the authentication and protection of variable data in documents, and in image analysis will complement IN Groupe's overall offering, particularly in the area of secure components.

IN Groupe's strategic ambition is to create a centre dedicated to secure components (electronic and optical components) which secure identities and banking and fiduciary transactions. This components centre will be driven by IN Groupe subsidiary SPS, world leader in dual technology for the electronic components in chip cards, and by SURYS.

The SURYS and SPS-IN Groupe solutions both have the mission of enabling identity, banking, and fiduciary security since they are part of identity documents, bank cards and bank notes. Both these teams have a strong appetite for innovation and R&D. They will be in a position to call on their unique, high added value technological know-how, backed up by the tried and tested industrial processes of IN Groupe. They will be openly targeting all of the market's players.

About IN Groupe

IN Group offers cutting-edge secure identity and digital services solutions integrating electronics and biometrics. IN Groupe is the new brand of Groupe Imprimerie Nationale which is 100% held by the French State. - Turnover: €314.2m (2018) - 1,000 employees - 5 sites - 8 international sales offices - 77 countries using its solutions - 28 partner governments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788638/IN_Groupe_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043016/SURYS_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Eagles could be without Johnson, Jeffery for stretch run

The Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 overtime victory Monday against the New York Giants came with a heavy price. Right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with a left high-ankle sprain, while wide receiver Alshon Jefferys season is in doubt with ...

Macron calls for immediate release of French nationals held in Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the imprisonment of two French nationals in Iran was unbearable and demanded their immediate release, in a case that complicates French efforts to defuse tension between Washington and Tehran...

Brazil Senate advances bill that could put Lula back in jail

Brazils Senate took a step on Tuesday toward restoring mandatory imprisonment for convicts after they lose their first appeal, a move that could return former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail for corruption. The Senates c...

UPDATE 4-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

U.S. President Donald Trump will address the impeachment charges announced on Tuesday during the Senate trial phase of the proceedings, the White House said, continuing to choose not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019