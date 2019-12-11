7100+ School Children Across 130 Cities Ideate on ENpower's India's Future Tycoons Platform to Solve India's Water Crisis

ENpower's India's Future Tycoons (IFT #2) announced today registration of more than 7100+ students across 330 schools from 130 different cities of India for building innovative solutions to solve water crisis of India.

India's Future Tycoons is a platform that offers an opportunity to students who are 13 to 17 years of age and have ideas that can drive change, to kick-start an entrepreneurship venture. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for young teens to present their ideas to a panel of jury, mentors and investors, who will evaluate them and pick the top 24 ideas. IFT is hosting a 3-day residential bootcamp for the top 24 teams, which is the first of its kind interaction and mentoring opportunity for students from start-up owners, corporate domain mentors, design thinking experts that helps them to build a robust execution plan around the idea.

Besides rewards and recognition for winning teams, top 3 ideas will get an opportunity to present their ideas on the stage of United Nations Sustainability Development Forum, India Chapter.

ENpower, The B-School for Teens have joined hands with UN GCNI (Sustainable Development Goals Partner), Niti Ayog's Atal Innovation Mission (Knowledge and Outreach Partner) for India's Future Tycoons (IFT) Season 2 grand finale to be held in January 2020.

The theme for this season is 'India's growing water crisis' and students across every part of the country are expected to ideate around solving water crisis culminating into top 24 ideas. Water theme is focused on water availability and shortage, usage and wastage, cleaning and sanitation, transportation and shortage and so on- thousands of ideas are waiting to be tapped and turned into a sustainable enterprise.

Commenting on the registrations, Mr. Sushil Mungekar, Founder and CEO, ENpower said, "It is overwhelming to see the response for IFT Season 2. I am not surprised to see some of the great ideas coming from students of tier 2 and 3 cities and small towns. This shows that gen-next of our country has a great potential to innovation and build entrepreneurial ventures given the right empowerment and platform. It's our mission to empower the teens to re-imagine a new India by providing innovative solutions to real life problems and go one to build ventures that will create a value for themselves as well as society."

Besides the IFT competition, ENpower offers a plethora of courses and workshops on innovation, design thinking and entrepreneurship life skills to school children in the age group of 8-18 years that helps them to be change drivers of tomorrow.

About ENpower

ENpower aims at ensuring that the children of today become the future drivers of tomorrow's economy by way of Entrepreneurship Learning – the option of being able to create, manage and steer their own enterprises. Entrepreneurship learning, far more encompassing than business studies, help children to nurture a mindset and thinking process as an entrepreneur, equipping them with the 21st century life skills such as Problem Solving, Collaborative working, Managing Failures, Decision Making, Risk Taking, Communication, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Managing Resources and Leadership.

Please visit www.enpower-school.com to know more.

Media Contact:

Avadh Agarwal

avadh@autotelic.co.in

+91-9167241531/+91-9653643049

Autotelic Communications

Nandini Sharma

nandini@autotelic.co.in

+91-9820756993

Autotelic Communications