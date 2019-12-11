Left Menu
Development News Edition

7100+ School Children Across 130 Cities Ideate on ENpower's India's Future Tycoons Platform to Solve India's Water Crisis

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 10:23 IST

ENpower's India's Future Tycoons (IFT #2) announced today registration of more than 7100+ students across 330 schools from 130 different cities of India for building innovative solutions to solve water crisis of India.

India's Future Tycoons is a platform that offers an opportunity to students who are 13 to 17 years of age and have ideas that can drive change, to kick-start an entrepreneurship venture. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for young teens to present their ideas to a panel of jury, mentors and investors, who will evaluate them and pick the top 24 ideas. IFT is hosting a 3-day residential bootcamp for the top 24 teams, which is the first of its kind interaction and mentoring opportunity for students from start-up owners, corporate domain mentors, design thinking experts that helps them to build a robust execution plan around the idea.

Besides rewards and recognition for winning teams, top 3 ideas will get an opportunity to present their ideas on the stage of United Nations Sustainability Development Forum, India Chapter.

ENpower, The B-School for Teens have joined hands with UN GCNI (Sustainable Development Goals Partner), Niti Ayog's Atal Innovation Mission (Knowledge and Outreach Partner) for India's Future Tycoons (IFT) Season 2 grand finale to be held in January 2020.

The theme for this season is 'India's growing water crisis' and students across every part of the country are expected to ideate around solving water crisis culminating into top 24 ideas. Water theme is focused on water availability and shortage, usage and wastage, cleaning and sanitation, transportation and shortage and so on- thousands of ideas are waiting to be tapped and turned into a sustainable enterprise.

Commenting on the registrations, Mr. Sushil Mungekar, Founder and CEO, ENpower said, "It is overwhelming to see the response for IFT Season 2. I am not surprised to see some of the great ideas coming from students of tier 2 and 3 cities and small towns. This shows that gen-next of our country has a great potential to innovation and build entrepreneurial ventures given the right empowerment and platform. It's our mission to empower the teens to re-imagine a new India by providing innovative solutions to real life problems and go one to build ventures that will create a value for themselves as well as society."

Besides the IFT competition, ENpower offers a plethora of courses and workshops on innovation, design thinking and entrepreneurship life skills to school children in the age group of 8-18 years that helps them to be change drivers of tomorrow.

About ENpower

ENpower aims at ensuring that the children of today become the future drivers of tomorrow's economy by way of Entrepreneurship Learning – the option of being able to create, manage and steer their own enterprises. Entrepreneurship learning, far more encompassing than business studies, help children to nurture a mindset and thinking process as an entrepreneur, equipping them with the 21st century life skills such as Problem Solving, Collaborative working, Managing Failures, Decision Making, Risk Taking, Communication, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Managing Resources and Leadership.

Please visit www.enpower-school.com to know more.

Media Contact:
Avadh Agarwal
avadh@autotelic.co.in
+91-9167241531/+91-9653643049
Autotelic Communications

Nandini Sharma
nandini@autotelic.co.in
+91-9820756993
Autotelic Communications

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank says Indonesia forest fires cost $5.2 bln in economic losses

The total damage and economic loss from forest fires in Indonesia this year amounted to at least 5.2 billion, equal to 0.5 of gross domestic product, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday. The estimate was based on its assessment in ...

Was a mistake, hoping for light punishment: shooter Ravi Kumar on doping violation

World Cup medal-winning rifle shooter Ravi Kumar, who has failed a dope test, says his is a case of inadvertent intake, an explanation he hopes would fetch him a lighter-than-expected punishment from the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA. Th...

UPDATE 4-Tremors worsen on NZ volcano island, prevent recovery of bodies

Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand on Wednesday prevented the recovery of the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after an eruption engulfed dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash. Six peop...

Report: Yankees land Cole for nine years, $324M

The Yankees just landed the biggest catch on the free agent market, right-hander Gerrit Cole is headed to New York on a nine-year, 324 million deal, multiple media outlets reported late Tuesday night. The contract surpasses the seven-year, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019