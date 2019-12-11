Left Menu
Beamex Introduces a Revolution in Temperature Calibration

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Pietarsaari
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:30 IST

Beamex introduces a better way to perform temperature calibrations with a new revolutionary versatile temperature calibration solution called the Beamex MC6-T.

The MC6-T is the latest member of the hugely successful and respected Beamex MC6 family including the MC6 documenting calibrator and communicator, the MC6-Workstation bench calibrator and communicator and the ATEX, IECEx and North American certified MC6-Ex intrinsically safe field process calibrator and communicator.

A better way to calibrate temperature

"For over 40 years Beamex has developed competence in temperature metrology and we have recently gained a more comprehensive understanding of thermodynamics and temperature control systems. This has allowed us to combine our experience of calibrator design, temperature calibration and expertise in temperature metrology culminating in a cutting-edge temperature dry block, that remarkably simplifies temperature calibration," Beamex Product Manager Antti Mäkynen describes.

The powerful and versatile nature of the MC6-T shows through when you consider that this one device can provide high accuracy reference measurements and simulations for: temperature, pressure and electrical signals such as resistance, mA, mV, V, pulses and frequency together with HART, Profibus PA and FOUNDATION Fieldbus communicator. "With all this functionality, the MC6-T can replace many individual devices such as a temperature block, temperature calibrator, pressure calibrator, field communicator, datalogger and many more. There is nothing on the market that has this combination of functionality," Mr. Mäkynen explains. "As standard, the MC6-T provides a class leading customer experience with outstanding ease-of-use coupled with dependable safety features protecting people and the workplace," he continues.

The combination of superior temperature, metrological performance, shortened calibration cycle time and special design consideration for immunity to environmental conditions are a few of the unique features. It also offers the capability to calibrate short and flanged sanitary sensors. Typically, this is not possible with traditional temperature dry-blocks. The MC6-T is available in two different models: MC6-T150 for low temperature applications and the MC6-T660 for higher temperature calibrations.

By combining the MC6-T with Beamex software the temperature calibration process will be fully automated and hence also paperless. With this kind of integrated calibration solution, the time spent on calibration can be decreased typically up to 50%, saving money while at the same time improving the quality of records.

BEAMEX is a leading worldwide provider of calibration solutions with the sole purpose to create better ways to calibrate for the global process industry. Beamex offers a comprehensive range of products and services — from portable calibrators to workstations, calibration accessories, calibration software, industry-specific solutions and professional services. Through Beamex's subsidiaries, branch offices and an extensive network of independent distributors, their products and services are available in more than 80 countries. Beamex has more than 12,000 customers worldwide.www.beamex.com

