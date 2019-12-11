SGS Laboratory in Bengaluru Gets Accreditation for Luminaire Testing
SGS's India laboratory for the testing of Electronic and Electrical products, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has been awarded ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
This adds to the many accreditations already received by this laboratory. These include:
- NABL accreditation for information technology equipment (IT), audio visual equipment (AV), audio/video, information and communication technology equipment (ITAV), measurement equipment (MEAS), toys, environmental & IP testing
- Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognition for IT, AV, and household power adaptors
- Telecom Engineering Center (TEC) - Safety accreditation for telecom products
The scope of the new accreditation covers four types of luminaire - General Purpose Luminaires, Luminaires for Road and Street Lighting, Recessed Luminaires and Portable General Purpose Luminaires. In addition, the laboratory expects to add further tests and product categories to its current scope in the near future.
Spanning an area of approximately 8,000 sq. ft, this laboratory is equipped with high-end measuring equipment including draught proof chamber, endurance tester, environmental chamber, dust chamber, power meters, temperature scanners, leakage current tester, earth resistance meter and hipot tester. It offers a comprehensive range of testing services, including:
- Endurance tests
- Thermal tests
- High temperature test
- Insulation resistance (IR) test
- High voltage (HV) test
- Humidity test
- Protective earth resistance test
- Leakage test
- Construction check test
- Ingress protection (IP) test
SGS in India also provides, through its Bengaluru laboratory, certification services that allow manufacturers to display the CE mark on their products.
Monika Sharma, Business Director - Consumer and Retail, said: "India is witnessing a tremendous boom in the Electrical and Electronics market, coupled with a boost in local manufacturing. SGS will continue to strategically invest and develop its E&E safety testing capability to support the industry. These investments show our commitment to strengthening the foundations for the future development of services, to enhance operational excellence and customer experience."
About SGS:
SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
For further information, please contact:
Ms. Monika Sharma
Business Director
Consumer and Retail
SGS India Pvt. Ltd.
Tel: +91-9871794625
Media Contact:
Geeta Kataria
geeta.kataria@sgs.com
+91-9643037879
National Manager - Marketing And Communications
SGS India Private Limited
