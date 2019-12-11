Helo pledges to support more than 1000 children in Mumbai with Helo Lunchbox mid-day meals

Helo, India's leading regional social media platform, today pledged to support more than 1000 students of Saraswati English High School, Mumbai. Helo will provide mid-day meals for a year, in collaboration with ISCKON Food Relief Foundation (IFRF). The inaugural ceremony took place at the school today in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Ajay Wani Deputy Education Officer - Mid Day Meals and Mr. RR Govindan, COO and Mr. Anurag Bhatnagar, CMO Annamitra foundation along with trustees of the school.

Helo lunchbox is an extension of Helo's #FightHungerWithLove campaign, under its community empowerment initiative, Helo Care. Launched in September 2019, the campaign had encouraged people to post a heart using a sticker on the platform to demonstrate their support for underprivileged children. The campaign received a phenomenal response and garnered over 3 million likes.

Mr. Ajay Wani, Deputy Education Officer - Mid Day Meals said: "It is really encouraging to see social media companies like Helo in their earnest efforts to partner IFRF and provide meals for the children of Saraswati English high school, who are the future of our country. It is a great demonstration of how such collaborations can help us fight these challenges better"

Helo Lunchbox is one of the many Helo Care projects that we have undertaken for the welfare of society. We are committed to our adding value to people's lives through meaningful campaigns and will continue to expand our efforts in this direction," said Shyamanga Barooah, Head of Content Operations, Helo.

Helo Care has many such endeavors to its credit. These efforts not only echo Helo's commitment towards the wellbeing of its users online but also on-ground.