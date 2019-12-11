Left Menu
Development News Edition

Helo pledges to support more than 1000 children in Mumbai with Helo Lunchbox mid-day meals

Helo, India’s leading regional social media platform, today pledged to support more than 1000 students of Saraswati English High School, Mumbai. Helo will provide mid-day meals for a year, in collaboration with ISCKON Food Relief Foundation (IFRF).

  • Helo
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:36 IST
Helo pledges to support more than 1000 children in Mumbai with Helo Lunchbox mid-day meals
Image Credit: Twitter (@helo_in)

Helo, India's leading regional social media platform, today pledged to support more than 1000 students of Saraswati English High School, Mumbai. Helo will provide mid-day meals for a year, in collaboration with ISCKON Food Relief Foundation (IFRF). The inaugural ceremony took place at the school today in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Ajay Wani Deputy Education Officer - Mid Day Meals and Mr. RR Govindan, COO and Mr. Anurag Bhatnagar, CMO Annamitra foundation along with trustees of the school.

Helo lunchbox is an extension of Helo's #FightHungerWithLove campaign, under its community empowerment initiative, Helo Care. Launched in September 2019, the campaign had encouraged people to post a heart using a sticker on the platform to demonstrate their support for underprivileged children. The campaign received a phenomenal response and garnered over 3 million likes.

Mr. Ajay Wani, Deputy Education Officer - Mid Day Meals said: "It is really encouraging to see social media companies like Helo in their earnest efforts to partner IFRF and provide meals for the children of Saraswati English high school, who are the future of our country. It is a great demonstration of how such collaborations can help us fight these challenges better"

Helo Lunchbox is one of the many Helo Care projects that we have undertaken for the welfare of society. We are committed to our adding value to people's lives through meaningful campaigns and will continue to expand our efforts in this direction," said Shyamanga Barooah, Head of Content Operations, Helo.

Helo Care has many such endeavors to its credit. These efforts not only echo Helo's commitment towards the wellbeing of its users online but also on-ground.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at World Court

Myanmar leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi arrived on Wednesday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague shortly before her country presents its defence against a suit alleging genocide of its Rohingya minority.Suu Kyi is expected to begin h...

Infosys Awarded UN Global Climate Action Award in Carbon Neutral Now Category at COP 25

Infosys is the first Indian corporate to receive this award BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, was presented with the prestigious United Nat...

SC to consider appointing its ex-judge to inquire into encounter of rape-murder accused in Hyderabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is considering appointing a former judge of the apex court for inquiry into the encounter killings of the four accused in the gang rape-and-murder case of a veterinarian in Telangana. We are conscious ...

Piramal grp, IIFL Wealth Management create Rs 2,000 cr fund for realty projects

Piramal Group and IIFL Wealth Management on Wednesday said they have set up Rs 2,000 crore corpus for last-mile funding in real estate projects across major cities. Piramal and IIFL Wealth Management announced a co-investment on an Alternat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019