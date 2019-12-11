Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Nanjing Jiangbei New Area aims to develop life and health industry

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:45 IST
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Nanjing Jiangbei New Area aims to develop life and health industry

Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a state-level new area in East China's Jiangsu Province, is committed to building a 100 billion-yuan level life and health industrial cluster and becoming a gene city in China.

The news was announced by Luo Qun, a member of the Standing Committee of CPC Nanjing Municipal Committee when addressing the 2019 Nanjing International Life and Science and Health commenced in Nanjing on December 9.

According to Luo, also a senior official with the Jiangbei New Area Party Working Committee, the new area will focus on gathering innovative resources centering around health-care big data, precision treatment, macromolecular drug research and development, brain science and high-end medical devices, to build a health and medical treatment system and big health industrial chain covering the entire life cycle.

Jiangbei New Area, as part of Jiangsu Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ), will offer more support to the development of the life and health industry in the future in terms of approval services, property rights protection, bonded R&D, and talent introduction, Luo added.

By far, the new area is home to more than 800 enterprises in the fields of gene and life health, including the Luye Pharma Group and the Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. A whole life-cycle industrial chain layout featuring innovative drug R&D, high-end medical devices, gene detection, cell therapy, and health management has gradually taken shape in the new area.

As the 13th state-level new area in China and the only one in Jiangsu Province, the new area has established six public services platform systems, such as new drug testing, biotechnology, and preclinical services.

It is learned that the gene and life health industry in the new area is expected to realize an output value of 90 billion yuan in 2019.

The three-day 2019 Nanjing International Life and Science and Health, hosted by the Administration Committee of Jiangbei New Area, highlights the construction of "Gene City" to build an influential biomedical industry landmark in Nanjing. A summit forum, 26 professional sub-forums, innovative product launch, and business matchmaking activities around drug R&D, high-end medical devices, and other sub-fields, are scheduled for the conference.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309878.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043268/Luo_Qun__an_official_with_the_Jiangbei_New_Area_Party_Working_Committee.jpg

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Piramal grp, IIFL Wealth Management create Rs 2,000 cr fund for realty projects

Piramal Group and IIFL Wealth Management on Wednesday said they have set up Rs 2,000 crore corpus for last-mile funding in real estate projects across major cities. Piramal and IIFL Wealth Management announced a co-investment on an Alternat...

Nanavati panel gives clean chit to then CM Modi in Guj riots

The Nanavati Commission has given a clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi-led government in the 2002 riots in the state where over 1,000 people, mostly of the minority community, were killed. The commissions report wa...

PM Modi remembers Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary.Remembering the great Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti. Respectfully is known as Mahakavi Bharathiar, he is a symbol of patriotism, social refo...

Punjab Governor Badnore interacts with Air Warriors of Halwara Station

Honble Governor of Punjab, Shri Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore, visited Air Force Station Halwara on 09 Dec 2019. He was accompanied by his wife. They were received by Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Hal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019