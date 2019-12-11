Left Menu
OKEx Partners with Blockchain-Based e-Contract Platform FirmaChain

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Valletta
  • |
  Updated: 11-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:07 IST
"nofollow" >OKEx ("nofollow" >www.okex.com), the world's largest spot and futures digital asset exchange by trading volume, today announced a partnership with "nofollow" >FirmaChain, a blockchain-based electronic contract platform. Through this partnership, customers can use OKEx's global utility token, OKB, for purchases on FirmaChain. In addition, FirmaChain's FCT token will be listed on OKEx on December 18, 2019.

FirmaChain uses blockchain technology to bring transparency and verification to contracts while solving issues including forgery. Through its decentralized application (DApp) Duite, FirmaChain reduces processing costs for international contracts by using less resources and simplifying the process, overcoming the current limitations of traditional, written contracts.

The depositing of FCT will be available from 10:00 December 11, 2019 (UTC). FCT spot trading against USDT and BTC will open at 10:00 December 18, 2019 (UTC). FCT withdrawal will open from 10:00 December 19, 2019 (UTC).

"FirmaChain is an excellent company developing real-world applications with blockchain technology and coming up with its groundbreaking e-contracts platform," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations at OKEx. "We're excited about this partnership that we are able to add FCT, the native token of FirmaChain on the OKEx trading platform, and at the same time, to include OKB for service redemption on the Firmachain network, where users can choose to pay in OKB or FCT when using the e-contract provided by Duite, Firma Solution's service."

"FirmaChain is excited to join OKEx's global ecosystem and gain access to a broad potential user base for our innovative, blockchain-based electronic contracts platform," said Young In Yoon, CEO of FirmaChain. "We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with OKEx to bring forth new use cases of blockchain technology."

OKEx recently announced its OKB token integration with Ledger, Aliniex, Bvnex, and Cryptomall to build an increasingly comprehensive ecosystem for cryptocurrency traders. The company offers the most diverse trading products in the market, ranging from spot trading, fiat-to-token trading, margin trading, and crypto derivatives, helping traders, miners, and institutional investors optimize their investment strategies.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token, token-to-token, and derivatives trading to users globally. Currently, over 400 spot and derivatives trading pairs are available for users to optimize their trading strategies. With a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, OKEx serves millions of customers in more than 200 countries and regions.

Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973767/OKEx.jpg

