Empirix Chosen by Frost & Sullivan as the 2019 Best Practices Leader for It's Network Test and Monitoring Product Line Strategy

  • PR Newswire
  • Santa Clara
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:30 IST
 Based on its recent analysis of the global passive and active network test and monitoring market, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to award Empirix with the 2019 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award, one of Frost & Sullivan's most coveted annual Best Practice awards. Their Best Practice awards recognize outstanding companies for their achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

"Empirix was selected for this award, in part, for their ability to rapidly evolve to meet changing customer requirements, build responsive solutions that provide much needed visibility for operations teams, and for their visionary roadmap that is tightly aligned with market direction," Thomas noted. "These awards are bestowed after conducting extensive in-depth interviews, analysis, and secondary research of key market players. Empirix stood out from the pack because of their broad portfolio, geographic coverage and customer-centric approach. In fact, they have earned global acclaim for their outstanding customer service. These elements position them for continued future growth and are some of the many reasons why they were selected to receive this year's Product Line Strategy Leadership Award in the global passive and active network test and monitoring market."

Empirix provides advanced test automation and passive and active network assurance solutions that preserve customer experience and network performance for their diverse, global base of telecommunications, insurance, banking, utilities, and government customers. Their Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings appeal to those adopting cloud solutions and enable new use cases as complex, hybrid network environments become more and more common. Especially notable is Empirix's mediation layer which ingests data from any source to deliver the deep-dive analysis of an operations support system with the customer experience monitoring capabilities of a probe. 

Empirix accepted the award at the Frost & Sullivan awards gala on December 2 in San Antonio, TX.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski
P: 12104778469
E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Empirix

Empirix is the recognized leader in end-to-end network performance visibility with the unique ability to analyze customer behaviors by application in real time. We help service providersmobile operators and enterprises optimize business processes to reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue. Through monitoring, analytics and intelligence, Empirix helps companies around the world realize the full value of their technology investments.

Contact:
Jennifer Walsh
P: 1-978-313-7112
E: jwalsh@empirix.com

