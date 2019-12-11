Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC Welcomes the Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 23:48 IST
NYC Welcomes the Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

 Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange will be debuting in New York City on February 25, 2020. This highly interactive one-day event will explore why a customer-centric organizational structure is the key to revenue growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043654/Frost_Sullivan_Customer_Experience_Ecosystem.jpg

To register and download the event agenda for Customer Experience Ecosystem: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please go to: https://www.cxmindxchange.com/ny2020/

Themed Unleash the Power of Organization-Wide Customer Centricity, the event will offer tools, insights and connections to help organizations design a winning customer experience strategy, one that will improve customer satisfaction rates, reduce customer churn, and ultimately increase revenue.

An Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion, Innovating and Disrupting the Customer Experience, will be moderated by Michael Truett, Professor, Customer Experience and Navigating Change, Rutgers University, and Head of Operations, Customer Success and Experience, Newsela. Panelists will include:

  • Amy Aragones, Senior Director, Customer and User Experience, GE Digital
  • Katherine Lucas, Head of Client Experience and Alpha Platform Marketing, State Street
  • Theresa Scheuble, Design Director, Johnson & Johnson
  • Chris Vetrano, Head of Customer Experience, LBS, Lyft
  • James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

The panelists will discuss research from last year showing that 75% of companies stated that their top objective for the year was improving customer experience. They will talk about how to spend more time on innovating and disrupting the customer experience to achieve growth objectives and seize new opportunities. Participants will leave with:

  • Real-world examples of innovation and disruption in the CX space
  • Insight into how much time it takes to become a customer-obsessed company
  • Best practices to align CX with your day-to-day business processes, including alignment with overall business goals, use of the new tools, and employee satisfaction

The event will also include a Success Story session, Designing the Customer's Digital Experience and a Capstone Session, What is the Right Balance Between Technology and Humanity in Customer Experience, as well as several other customer experience presentations, numerous networking opportunities, and a Food for Thought Luncheon.

About the Event
This new Customer Experience event will differentiate itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable takeaways to leverage in the marketplace. To register, please click here, or for additional information, please email events.us@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Corporate Communications – Americas
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: francesca.valente@frost.com
http://www.frost.com

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. investigators don't view New Jersey Jewish grocery attack as act of terror-source

This weeks deadly attack on a New Jersey kosher grocery store does not appear to be an act of organized terrorism in the eyes of U.S. federal investigators, a law enforcement source said on Wednesday. Six people, including the two shooters,...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said killed more than four dozen civilians and wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.Want to condemn th...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019 and captured some of its most viral mom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019