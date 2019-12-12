Left Menu
World's Largest Blockchain Application Competition 'Klaytn Horizon' Winners Announced

  12-12-2019
Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao announced the winners for its BApp (Blockchain Application) competition, 'Klaytn Horizon.'

Klaytn Horizon invited all developers worldwide to build blockchain applications on the Klaytn platform whose mainnet launched this past June. Prioritizing its efforts towards mass blockchain adoption and ecosystem building, Klaytn prospected for competent blockchain projects that can facilitate blockchain experience.

Over 100 projects were submitted by developers across the globe including Korea, U.S., China, France, Russia, Switzerland, Slovakia, India, the Philippines, and many others. Most of the projects are Klaytn-based tools including wallets and exchanges that enhance BApp development and usability. The judges selected 15 award-winning teams that have the most potential to deliver practical service with meaningful values based on user-friendly blockchain experience.

The top five winners of the Klaytn Horizon are as follows:

Exnomy (India & Korea)

Exnomy is a hybrid cryptocurrency exchange that enables a handful of cryptocurrencies tradeable with Klaytn's token KLAY based on high scalability and competitive gas fee structure. It combines high security with fast transaction speed.

Jetstream (Korea)

Jetstream is a Chrome browser extension wallet that enables the transfer of KLAY and KCT (Klaytn Compatible Tokens) as well as Klaytn-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The fees incurred by users can also be delegated to a service provider to ensure an effective user experience.

Klay.exchange (The Philippines & Korea)

Klay.exchange is a decentralized exchange protocol supporting the value transfer of KLAY and KCT. Based on an intuitive swap algorithm, the service allows simple and easy blockchain experience for users.

KUSD Stablecoin (U.S. & Russia)

KUSD is the stablecoin solution that seeks to effectively mitigate the arbitration risk and price volatility by pegging KLAY to US Dollar. KUSD also provides toolkits such as 'Klaybook' to facilitate smart contract deployment and 'Klayfee,' which enables fee delegation for Klaytn-based BApps.

Odin for Klaytn (Korea)

Odin for Klaytn is a real-time smart contract auditing service that allows developers to easily analyze and review their smart contracts in order to prevent security risk. It also issues immutable audit reports to certify smart contracts that no longer contain security risks or code errors.

The first five teams of Tier 1 will receive $100,000 each, which will be awarded in KLAY, while Tier 2 (the second five teams) and Tier 3 (the third five teams) will receive $50,000 and $30,000 worth of KLAY each.

The winning teams will also be promoted and listed on 'DApp.com' and 'State of the DApps,' which are also Klaytn's partners. Over a dozen Klaytn-based BApps are already listed on both DApp.com and State of the Dapps. With the winning BApps to be additionally listed, we can expect to see a richer Klaytn ecosystem.

"We are excited to welcome prospective blockchain services in various industry domains including finance, entertainment, lifestyle, and technology," said Chase Choi, the Head of Business. "Klaytn is going to provide the winning teams with full support on business and technical sides for successful service operation and mutual growth with us. To foster a healthy blockchain ecosystem, we also excluded gambling services," he added.

For more information on the 15 winning projects, visit the official Klaytn Horizon webpage at "nofollow" >www.klaytnhorizon.com.

About Klaytn("nofollow" >https://www.klaytn.com/)

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

