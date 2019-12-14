Left Menu
Delhi's air quality improves marginally after increase in wind speed

Due to an increase in the wind speed and light showers, the pollution levels of the national capital slightly improved to 'poor' category on Saturday with overall air quality index (AQI) at 280, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 09:34 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 09:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Major pollutants PM10 and PM 2.5 were at 108 and 70, respectively. AQI was 146 in Dhirpur at 8:30 am and it dipped to the 'poor' category at 276 in Mathura Road area. AQI near Pusa Road, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 290, 235 and 266, respectively.

"The rainfall associated with western disturbance has contributed to this quick recovery through wet deposition (washing out) process. The SAFAR model suggests AQI is likely to stay at the poor to the moderate category on December 14. On December 15 AQI may marginally deteriorate but will remain in the poor to the lower end of the very poor category," stated SAFAR in its advisory. Today, the temperature of the national capital will oscillate between 10 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

The smog will continue to persist during the early morning and late evenings for the next couple of days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest

Morris Garages MG, a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said. MG Motor India, has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...

Penguins’ Rust beats Kings with shootout goal

Bryan Rust, who earlier had two goals and an assist, scored the only goal in the shootout Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-4. Rust, the seventh shooter, beat Jonathan Quick on a backhander in the s...
