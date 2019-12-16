IMD predicts dense fog in Punjab, West Rajasthan

There will be dense fog over Punjab and West Rajasthan on December 17 according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). "Due to favorable meteorological conditions, dense fog in some pockets with very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and West Rajasthan and dense fog in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi in the morning hours of December 17," IMD said in its morning bulletin.

The weather forecast agency further predicted dense fog in West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, south Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura tomorrow. The IMD also predicted light rainfall and snow over the western Himalayan region due to a fresh western disturbance from the night of December 18.

"This western disturbance is not likely to cause any significant weather over the plains of northwest India," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)