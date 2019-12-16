Centre issues advisory to states, UTs to check CAA protests

The Centre has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, asking them to take "requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity." According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the states to ensure the protection of life and safety to citizens in view of protests in the wake of the amended Citizenship Act.

"State governments and UT administrations are requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity," sources said. The ministry also asked the states and UTs to take appropriate action against the circulation of fake news and rumours on social media that have the potential to incite violence.

Protests, sometimes of violent nature, have been reported from several parts of the country against the newly-enacted Citizenship Act. Violent protests were reported from parts of Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh forcing the police to cane charge protestors, shutting metro stations, snapping mobile Internet and cancellation of trains to contain the spread of violence.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which came into force after getting President Ram Nath Kovind's assent grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)