Andhra HC notice to state govt on PIL against TDP office in Mangalagiri

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government and Guntur district collector to inquire about the construction of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office on the government land in Mangalagiri here. The notice came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

"Reddy had filed a PIL in the court against the allotment of 3.6 acres of Vagu Poramboku land for the construction of the TDP party central office and alleged that the land was not in accordance with legal norms," a press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read. Terming the allocation of the land as 'illegal', Reddy requested the Andhra Pradesh High Court to cancel the government order 228 issued on June 22, 2017.

The new TDP office, constructed at Atmakur of Mangalagiri Mandal, was inaugurated by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu and his son Nara Lokesh on December 6.

