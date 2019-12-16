Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Releases Great Lakes Feasibility Study, Moves to Next Phase

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Playa Vista
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 21:30 IST

At an event held at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) along with government partners Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and transportation planning firm Transportation Economics and Management Systems, Inc. (TEMS) released the final draft of the Great Lakes Hyperloop Feasibility Study, available for download here.

Great Lakes Feasibility Study, Moves to Next Phase">

This landmark study puts the HyperloopTT system at the forefront of economic and technical feasibility worldwide. Full-scale testing is underway at the HyperloopTT Safety and Certification center in Toulouse, France. Earlier in 2019, HyperloopTT provided the first safety certification guidelines to the European Commission and the US Department of Transportation.

"The work our teams have done in the region alongside our government partners in a true public-private partnership, are historic in nature and provide further validation that Hyperloop is a viable, if not preferred, option for high-speed transportation solutions in the 21st century," said Andres de Leon, CEO of HyperloopTT.

"The study validates what we have been saying for a few years now, Hyperloop makes economic sense," said Dirk Ahlborn, Chairman of HyperloopTT. "We could not have accomplished this effort without the support, guidance, resources, and talent made available to us from the over eighty organizations that have been working alongside us on this project in the Great Lakes region.

"The Great Lakes corridor, through Cleveland, will need to meet the growing transportation demands heading into the coming decades. Hyperloop is proving to be the best choice to expand our infrastructure from an economic standpoint," said Grace Gallucci, Executive Director of NOACA. "Hyperloop meets the region's capacity needs and does so faster, cheaper, and more sustainably than other options currently available."

"TEMS has performed over forty feasibility studies for high-speed rail in the United States, and Hyperloop is the first system to be shown as profitable from a financial standpoint, meaning it does not require government subsidies," said Alex Metcalf, Ph.D., president, TEMS. "The results of this study show that Hyperloop, due to its inherent efficiencies, is a high-speed transportation system that truly makes economic sense for the Great Lakes corridor and likely for many corridors around the United States."

NOACA, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and HyperloopTT are now moving into the next phase of the project which is an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) of the system. It is projected that this phase could be completed by 2023.

About HyperloopTT
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the Hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods at unprecedented speeds safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced business model of lean collaboration, open innovation, and integrated partnership, HyperloopTT is creating and licensing technologies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team comprised of more than 800 engineers, creatives and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 40 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, HyperloopTT has offices in the UAE, Spain and France. HyperloopTT has signed agreements in the United States, UAE, France, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Ukraine.

About NOACA
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is the transportation and environmental planning agency that represents state, county, city, village, and township officials in Greater Cleveland. NOACA addresses the transportation, air quality, and water quality needs of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties. The agency and its partners cooperatively develop and implement plans to ensure that travel throughout the region is safe, cost-effective and environmentally sound.

About TEMS
Transportation Economics & Management Systems, Inc. (TEMS) has been in existence since 1989 and is widely accepted as one of the foremost ground transportation planning firms in North America. TEMS provides specialized management, planning, market research, economic, and systems technology consulting services for the transportation industry. TEMS' economists, systems analysts, engineers, and professional managers have extensive experience with projects of all scopes and sizes throughout North America and abroad. One of TEMS' strengths is its ability to provide clients with consultants who not only possess excellent theoretical knowledge, but also have practical, hands-on experience in operational environments. TEMS' clients include federal, state and local government agencies, railroad companies, international development organizations, investment banks and a range of industrial and commercial companies.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055357/HyperloopTT_Great_Lakes_Feasibility_Study_Video.mp4
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055358/HyperloopTT_Great_Lakes_Feasibility_Study.pdf

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief: Need to speak with Turkish counterpart to understand Erdogan base comments

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that he needed to speak with his Turkish counterpart to understand how serious President Tayyip Erdogan was when he said he could shut down the Incirlik air base, which hosts U.S. nuclear war...

Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch. Hazlewood suffered a low-g...

UPDATE 1-North Korea tests likely if they 'don't feel satisfied' -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday North Korea would likely carry out unspecified tests if they dont feel satisfied, amid fears the two countries could return to the collision course they had been on before launching diplomacy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019