Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus Announces Its First Concept Phone Will Debut at CES as Part of its 6th Anniversary Celebration

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:30 IST
OnePlus Announces Its First Concept Phone Will Debut at CES as Part of its 6th Anniversary Celebration

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau recently revealed that the global mobile technology company will host its own special event at CES next month. On December 17, 2019, the 6th anniversary of its founding, the company announced that it will introduce its first-ever concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One, at the CES 2020.

For the past six years, OnePlus has been striving to share the absolute best in technology with the world, producing a total of 13 industry-leading smartphones. With this year's OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus delivered the world's first QHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display and set a new bar for the industry.

OnePlus' aspirations in technology have evolved from creating peerless flagship phones to finding the true potential of every technology. Now, on the arrival of its sixth anniversary, OnePlus has formally announced that it will unveil its first ever concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One.

The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus' commitment to applied, innovative technology - bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more "burdenless" experience. The OnePlus Concept One demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.

The OnePlus Concept One special event will be held from January 7 to 10, 2020, from 10 AM to 5 PM, at the Wynn Las Vegas.

# # #

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055582/image.jpg

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing's halt to 737 MAX production could ding U.S. economy, jobs

Boeing Cos decision to stop production of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft involved in two fatal crashes will impact the U.S. economy and employment, but the pain may be brief and concentrated in areas where suppliers are located, analysts...

Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...

Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

Entry and exist gates of two metro stations - Jafrabad and Maujpur - on Tuesday remained closed for over seven hours due to violence in northeast Delhis Seelampur area following protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The gates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019