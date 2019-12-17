Left Menu
Quectel Receives Industry's First AT&T Approval of Qualcomm's 9205-based Module

  17-12-2019
  17-12-2019

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of IoT modules, announced today that AT&T has certified its new-generation of LPWA module the BG95-M3 for operation on the carrier's LTE-M and NB-IoT networks. Being the industry's first cellular module based on the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem that has earned AT&T's approval, BG95-M3 will enable OEMs to immediately deploy a diverse range of IoT devices across North America. This will enable a wide variety of applications such as asset trackers, smart meters, smart city sensors as well as wearable trackers.

Targeting global markets, the BG95-M3 module is a highly-integrated variant supporting Cat M1, Cat NB2, EGPRS and integrated GNSS. Compared to its predecessor, the module complies with 3GPP Release 14 and delivers enhanced capabilities in power consumption, data rates, VoLTE, GNSS as well as hardware-based security.

"We are thrilled to receive the AT&T approval, as it reaffirms our commitment to providing customers high quality and reliable products," said Neset Yalcinkaya, Product Vice President at Quectel. "With its ultra-low power consumption and many enhanced features, the BG95-M3 module will further enrich the IoT verticals that require low-power, wide-area connectivity with cost efficiency. Besides the BG95-M3, our BG95 family offers multiple variants for different regions and applications, which include BG95-M1/M2/N1/M4/M5/MF. These modules follow the same certification path, have the same footprint and can replace each other without the need to change application designs."

The BG95-M3 module has also obtained worldwide regulatory and conformance certificates including FCC, IC, CE(RED), RCM, GCF and PTCRB, and will commence mass production in January 2020.

The full text is available on Quectel website: http://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/602.htm

About Quectel

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 603236.SS) is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's websiteLinkedInFacebook and Twitter pages.

