eMudhra Signs Contract With Pos Finansial Indonesia (POSFIN) for Deploying CA Infrastructure

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:30 IST


eMudhra, a premier Certifying Authority in India, announced that they have signed a partnership agreement with POSFIN, a subsidiary of Pos Indonesia, the state-owned enterprise mandated as designated postal operator in Indonesia.

The purpose of the agreement signed by Mr. V Srinivasan, Chairman - eMudhra, and Mr. Soeharto, Managing Director - POSFIN, is to establish an effective partnership for aiding and abetting the creation of a Certifying Authority (CA) under POSFIN, along with providing the required product stack and consultancy services for obtaining the license as required by regulation of the government of Indonesia.

Expressing his views on the formal agreement, Mr. V Srinivasan says, "We are extremely delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with POSFIN. We believe that this partnership will open new avenues to drive digital transformation through the use of digital signatures in Indonesia."

Taking about the same, Mr. Soeharto says, "As a subsidiary of Pos Indonesia, we could leverage its national-wide footprint to serve our great nation through taking part on digital transformation in Indonesia. We do believe, POSFIN as a part of government's agent, through this strategic partnership with eMudhra, could be a key to inclusive economic growth of Indonesia."

About eMudhra:

eMudhra is a Certifying Authority licensed by Ministry of Information Technology, India, and has issued digital signatures to over 50 million customers in India. eMudhra holds the Chairmanship of Asia PKI Consortium and Chairmanship of the India PKI Forum, apart from being a member of CA/Browser Forum and an Executive Member of Cloud Signature Consortium.

At eMudhra, innovation is one of our core principles and our product development efforts are aimed towards building cutting edge IP that can accelerate the world's transition to a secure integrated digital society. eMudhra also has presence in Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific in addition to India.

For more information, visit: https://www.emudhra.com

About POSFIN:

POSFIN or commonly known as abbreviation of Pos Finansial Indonesia, started its business initially as an IT solution and Managed Service Company. In accordance with the disruptive era of technology, POSFIN envisioned that it should adjust itself persistently to the need of efficacy, accessibility, and rapidity. Realising this urge, POSFIN has now diversified its business in financial technology that currently focuses on payment system. From that starting point, POSFIN has committed to expand in financial technology industry, by making entrance into new businesses, such as remittance, enhancement in current payment system, and others. Financial inclusion for whole society in Indonesia, including small business in rural areas is what POSFIN opts for.

As a subsidiary of PT Pos Indonesia, POSFIN has lucrative opportunity to spread its wings across Indonesia through POS Indonesia footprint, so POSFIN could serve for the greater nation, in line with company's goal, even for nation's economy.

For more information, visit: https://www.posfinansial.id/

Media Contact :

Yeshwanth H V
yeshwanth.hv@emudhra.com
+91-7353448822
Senior Executive - Enterprise Content Marketing, eMudhra Ltd.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035714/eMudhra_Logo.jpg

