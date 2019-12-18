Mobileum Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing the Roaming Experience of Mobile Subscribers with its Active Intelligence Platform

Based on its recent analysis of the global telecom roaming test and security market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mobileum with the 2019 Global Price/Performance Value Leadership Award for helping mobile network operators improve the roaming experience of their customers with the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform. Mobileum's acquisitions of Evolved Intelligence and WeDo Technologies have helped it build an end-to-end intelligent solution that spans roaming and network services, network security, fraud, and revenue assurance. The offering is grouped into three business units, namely Roaming Intelligence; Security Intelligence; and Fraud and Revenue Risk Intelligence, which are built on top of the platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056614/Mobileum_Award.jpg

"The Active Intelligence platform is compartmentalized into the two elements of wisdom and action. The wisdom component ingests data from the network infrastructure; it then models that data via its AI/ML framework, cleans outliers, and profiles different types of risk associated with the data, providing relevant insights into the network and subscriber," said Rohan Joy Thomas, Industry Analyst. "The action component provides flexibility to act on the insights via a data- or AI-driven approach. In the data-driven methodology, the network operator can leverage its Mobileum solution to record specific insights from specific end users."

Coupling analytics with enhanced ML capabilities, the network operator can configure the network to automatically act on the insights. For instance, it can steer roamers to a different partner when the operator's preferred network faces quality degradation. This feature is especially useful when the subscriber is in a region governed by a different set of telecom rules, or if the subscriber has to switch to a different carrier or deployment due to insufficient coverage. Along with visitor location register (VLR) robots, the platform can virtualize a profile via signaling, and then emulate synthetic traffic from the virtualized profile or robot. The company is also investing heavily in software-defined radio (SDR), which will offer more flexibility in terms of software-based filtering algorithms for frequency selection.

Mobileum's Roaming Intelligence, Security Intelligence, and Fraud and Revenue Risk Intelligence create an exemplary end-to-end solution for the roaming test and security industry. Roaming Intelligence is in itself a diversified unit, including solutions for steering, data management, and interconnect, as well as experience testing for core network services such as VoLTE, VoWiFi, 4G, IoT, and 5G networks. The company's active testing can empower a network operator to virtualize the SIM profile in a remote robot and schedule test case executions to measure a range of KPIs across all service types.

"Mobileum's key value proposition is preventing and blocking fraud as fast as possible and cost-efficiently," noted Thomas. "As part of its Action features, Mobileum also provides a Voice Firewall, that works as a fraud blocking element for mobile operators, as it sits in line with Mobileum Active Intelligence platform, providing operators greater visibility by monitoring, alerting, and controlling inbound and outbound voice network activity."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a product to suit market and client needs. The award lauds the price competitiveness, features, ease of product use, and the service effectiveness of the recipient company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Mobileum is delighted to be honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Best Practice Award. As we move into this next decade, CSPs will enjoy the many benefits and valuable insights that data analytics and advanced technologies provide. Network intelligence tools that ensure network integrity, protect the privacy of customers, and halt fraudulent activity will be critical."

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Mobileum

Mobileum delivers analytics solutions that generate revenues, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation for more than 600 Communications Service Providers across 150 countries. Mobileum's solutions help to grow and protect existing CSP revenue streams, as well as drive new revenues through business model innovation. Mobileum focuses on key CSP domains including roaming and interconnect, counter fraud and security, data monetization and digital transformation. Mobileum's success is built on its unique Active Intelligence platform which combines analytics and engagement technology with deep network and CSP systems integration to deliver end to end solutions.

Mobileum is based in California's Silicon Valley, with offices in Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Jordan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay. To learn more, visit www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.