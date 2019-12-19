Cold wave conditions to prevail in Punjab, Haryana and Uttrakhand for next 24 hrs: IMD

Cold day conditions at isolated pockets are likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. The organization further predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions is very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh and neighborhood during the next 24 hours due to the persistence of low-level clouds over the region.

"Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura and dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of northwest India and parts of east India during the next 24 hours," the IMD added in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. The weather forecast agency also stated that the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran and neighborhood between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. "It is likely to cause isolated to scattered rain/snow over the Western Himalayan Region during December 19 and 20."

