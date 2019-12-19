Left Menu
PUMA and X-BIONIC® Create Together a Highly-functional Collection of Products

  19-12-2019
 Global sports brand PUMA and Swiss apparel technology group X-BIONIC® have designed a collection of thermoregulating running gear, which will keep athletes at an optimal temperature during all phases of a run, notwithstanding the conditions outside.

X-BIONIC®'s patented 3D Bionic Sphere® with ThermoSyphon® technology warms you when you are cold and cools you when you are warm. It does so by using sweat as a key element in the thermoregulation process, leaving a thin film of moisture on the skin without the body feeling wet. Excess sweat can easily evaporate, as it is transported away from the body.

Responding to a growing need for innovative running gear that allows athletes to put in their best performance, the PUMA I X-BIONIC® collection will consist of short sleeve shirts, running shorts, long and short socks, and jackets.

"PUMA is always looking to bring best-in-class technology to our consumers and partnering with specialists is one way to do that," commented Charles Johnson, PUMA's Global Director of Innovation. "With X-BIONIC® our intent was to create an apparel collection that would allow our top-performing athletes and consumers to feel comfortable regardless of climate conditions. This is a great partnership; one that combines X-BIONIC® technology with PUMA design."

"By integrating our award winning, patented technology into this one-of-a-kind running capsule, PUMA I X-BIONIC becomes an icon of athletic excellence," said Professor Dr. Bodo Lambertz, Founder of X-BIONIC®.

The X-BIONIC® patented technology is designed for athletes to keep an optimal temperature zone and partial muscle compression, using sweat as a key element in the thermoregulation process. The 3D BIONIC SPHERE® SYSTEM with ThermoSyphon® technology leaves a thin film of moisture on the skin without the body feeling wet. Sweat Traps® then transport the excess sweat, allowing it to evaporate, then disposing of it via thermal dynamics.

Keep optimally performing with PUMA, the new PUMA I X-BIONIC® collaboration will be available starting January 1st, 2020 on PUMA.com, PUMA Stores worldwide, and X-BIONIC.com.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

X-BIONIC®: "Turn Sweat Into Energy."

X-BIONIC® is a innovation leading Sports brand worldwide with more than 20 years' experience in Research & Development, 100% engineered and designed in Switzerland.With over more than 800 international patents that lead us to more than over 788 International Awards transformed in more than 1158 medals in International Championships including Olympics, X-BIONIC® is the leader in technical sportswear and has been named the "Most Innovative Brand" eleven years in a row. Bionics means learning from nature. X-BIONIC® means to surpass nature. Through observing the natural world, X-BIONIC® transfers the knowledge of millions of years of evolution into technical solutions for performance enhancing functional clothing. X-BIONIC® engineers, athletes and designers, work together using inspiration from the natural world to create the optimal interface between the human body and sport. "Sweat is too precious to waste." With X-BIONIC® you "Turn sweat into energy." Our patented technologies allow you to train longer, safer and more comfortably in any condition. Our scientifically proven thermoregulation technology optimizes body core temperature allowing athletes to perform at their absolute best. The Swiss precision of our High-functional products, and the innovative power of our Research & Development, is based and headquartered in Wollerau, Switzerland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056991/X_BIONIC_PUMA_Jacket.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056990/X_BIONIC_PUMA.jpg

Media Contacts:
PUMA:
Alberto Turincio Smith, Global PR – alberto.turincio@puma.com, +1 617 488 1018

X-BIONIC®:
Aitor Henao Soto, Head of Marketing & Communications – aitor.henao@x-bionic.com

