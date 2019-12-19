ThinkRight.me Crosses 1 Million Downloads, Becomes India's Fastest Growing Digital Mindfulness Platform

Completes 1 successful year, transforming lives and spreading positivity

ThinkRight.me, India's leading meditation app from the house of JetSynthesys, on its first anniversary announced crossing a landmark of one million downloads. With this milestone, ThinkRight.me becomes the fastest growing digital mindfulness platform in India. A one-stop destination/platform for customers/users seeking mindfulness, meditation and positivity, ThinkRight.me is anchored by globally acclaimed emotional and spiritual mentor BK Sister Shivani.

To celebrate its first anniversary, JetSynthesys /ThinkRight.me hosted an evening with BK Sister Shivani and around 150 CEOs/senior leaders of different organizations at Mohini Mahal, Pune. During the session, Sister Shivani covered varied aspects of mental well-being encouraging users to stay positive by taking personal responsibility and begin their daily transformation journey.

The platform has onboarded eight masters including Behzad Randeria, Lucía Garcia Giurgi, Mona Doctor, Vatsal Doctor Gregory, Tyagi Shurjo, Rishad, Benaisha, and Vidisha Kaushal. These masters will guide users on their journey of mental and emotional wellbeing encompassing varied aspects of mindfulness like leadership training, master spirit, holistic psychotherapist, emotional, mental and integrated wellbeing, arts and sounds, energy medicine, accessible yoga, radical transformation along with a new exclusively curated library of guided meditations & mindfulness practices.

Commenting on the success of its latest business vertical, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys said, "At JetSynthesys, we strive to enrich the daily lives of millions of Indian by building platforms, ecosystems and communities leveraging the power of digital world. We are delighted with the overwhelming response ThinkRight.me has received over the last year making it one of the fastest growing mindfulness apps. In today's fast-paced age, technology surrounds us across all realms of our lives, ThinkRight.me aims to bridge the gap between technology and spirituality to give users easy access to positive way of life to better prepare them for daily stress and anxiety."

Spreading the message of positivity through ThinkRight.me, BK Sister Shivani said, "The journey of ThinkRight.me began with a simple thought of gifting positive thinking through a digital platform to the world. Today, people are faced with a number of personal and professional challenges in their lives. Beyond an app, ThinkRight.me is an emotional fitness companion/mindfulness app for individuals to stay positive by taking personal responsibility and becoming a master of their emotions and life. With the power of this digital platform, we hope to spread this message to millions of people. We believe that the journey begins with 'me' and thinking right creates a ripple effect; when we change, our world changes."

Anchored by Sister Shivani, the new version of ThinkRight.me gives the user a creative visualisation to live a better life. The app strives to provide users with a one stop platform with daily themes to serve a host of spiritual needs with its unique offerings. The platform showcases affirmations, visualisation messages and ambience themes with BK Sister Shivani, an emotional fitness tracker to trace user's emotional journey, quick guided SOS meditations, an extensive on-the-go meditation, music and chant library as well as inspirational articles and success stories. The mindful destination has features such as meditation timer and Jappa counter to track meditation practices.

The ThinkRight.me App is available on the Apple iOS store and Google Play store at a subscription of Rs. 499/year.

ThinkRight.me is India's leading meditation and mindfulness app, anchored and mentored by BK Sister Shivani, and more than eight masters and guides. We believe in the philosophy that - your thoughts impact your life on various levels. ThinkRight.me amplifies the power of positive thoughts, affirmations, and creative visualisations to recreate your life. And since positivity should have a holistic approach - our philosophy is expanded under - Think Right, Live Right, and Do Right.

JetSynthesys is a fast-paced digital entertainment company with a portfolio of world class products, platforms and services, touching the lives of more than 100 million consumers in India and around the world. Through its diversified business divisions across gaming, music, digital & social entertainment, celebrity video blogging, AI & machine learning technologies, the company aims to digitally connect celebrities, brands and consumers and drive user engagement and monetization through personalization. In addition, Jet Ventures the strategic early stage funding entity and JetLabs the accelerator program, partners with passionate founders to build sustainable global consumer products.

In India, the company has innovated and pioneered celebrity gaming successfully with a catalogue of over 300 exciting games across HTML, Java, Android and iOS platforms featuring eminent stars like Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and others. Headquartered in Pune and with offices in Europe, UK, US and India, JetSynthesys is equipped with the best in class technical and creative talent, striving to create and connect worlds.

