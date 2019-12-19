IFSEC India 2019: Catalyst to the Progress and Vision of the Security Industry Commences Today at Greater Noida

The International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo, South Asia's largest security, civil protection and fire safety show by Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), commenced its three-day expo today with its 13th edition at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida today. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri B N Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar in the gracious presence of Guests of Honour - Lt. Gen. (retd) J. K. Sharma, PhD, AVSM, First Senior Defence Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Government and Mr. M. S. Upadhye, IPS, Chief Security Commissioner, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation;Mr. Anil Dhawan, Co-Chair, ASSOCHAM Homeland Security Council; Mr. Shiv Charan Yadav, President of Asian Professional Security Association (APSA); Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director, Informa Markets in India amidst an industry gathering.

The expo over the three days is expected to see participation from over 15 countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, UK, Russia, US and Japan, to name a few. It bought together over 300 domestic and globally renowned brands, key government officials, consultants and business experts. Supported by American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) Mumbai, ASIS Bengaluru, ASIS Mumbai, ASIS Delhi, Asian Professional Security Association (APSA), Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), Overseas Security Advisory Council ( OSAC), Electronic Security Association of India (ESAI), Indian Institute of Drones (IID), Global Association of Corporate Services (GACS), SECONA along with Assocham as Strategic Partner and Mitkat Advisory as knowledge Partner, the show brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one common platform.

The Security market in India has witnessed a growth at a CAGR of 14%, and is expected to be further fuelled by creation of additional infrastructure like industrial complexes, public infrastructure, residential complexes. This immense growth opportunity has further been fuelled by the government initiatives like 'Smart Cities' and 'Make in India'. The private security industry in India also provides employment to more than 70 lakh people, which is expected to rise manifold as the size of the industry increases.

Government policies like making guards in schools and ATMs mandatory and instalment of CCTV cameras at various locations have resulted in accelerating the demand. For example, a back of the envelope calculation shows that there are around 15 lakh education institutions in India and the mandatory 3 security guards on a 24-hour basis only translate into 45 lakh new jobs.

Shri BN Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar said, "We are up for a major challenge when it comes to internal security. The Civic societies have become very complex and in order to tap and map the movements, security is kept intact where the need of the hour is the advanced technologies like AI. I also believe with migration happening, there is a sense of anonymity which is also a threat to the security. It is very important to democratize a concept and pitch the idea very aggressively with a great zeal to the society. Like Telecommunication over the years, security too must be made cheaper, accessible and ensuring people understand its utility."

"We will facilitate whatever is required from administration point of view and we hope such exhibitions continue to take place in future. I would urge and welcome all companies to showcase or demonstrate all gadgets and technologies concerned," Shri Singh added.

Speaking at the 13th edition of the IFSEC India Show, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India said, "Refurbishing of the security strategy and discussion about the cutting-edge technologies is the need of the hour for the country as well as organisations. Proactive policies by the Indian government can allow an ecosystem where businesses can be developed more easily through the granting of an industry status to further catalyse this growth. This will open up a huge market for leading players in the security industry. This is also the age of smart technology and to match the pace of smart cities, the need for smart security and surveillance system is very critical. We look forward to the industry's support and encouragement, to take this a notice higher in the days to come."

"IFSEC India 2019 aims to act as a medium for the progress of this thriving industry, as it provides a platform for industry players to collectively ideate, innovate, spot trends and enable the shift in India's security paradigm from a defensive approach to a monitoring and a responsive one." He added.

Appreciating the efforts taken by IFSEC, Shri Anil Dhawan, Co-chairman, Committee on Homeland Security- ASSOCHAM said "From past 13 years, this platform has proved to the best platform in providing the best in class to all the stakeholders. This platform has been established for security professionals having strong security background. Artificial intelligence, machine-learning, cloud computing will be the key trends that will drive the security industry in the future. We are proud and privileged to be to be strategic partner to IFSEC 2019."

With security in India continuing to be an onerous task, IFSEC India 2019 has decided to proactively decipher relevant insights gained in the global security market as well as latest technology such as aerial vehicles and drones by conducting a two-day conference with the theme - Power Insights into the World of Security alongside the exhibition. Some of the trending topics discussed on day one at the expo were 'Developing Capabilities for Homeland Security - Role of the Industry, Industry Perspective on Electronic Security- I, India Israel Cooperation in Defence and Homeland Security.

IFSEC India includes in its already formidable repertoire, products and technologies pertaining to CCTV & Surveillance, Biometrics & RFID, Integrated Systems, Access Control, GPS Systems, Video Management, Parking Automation, Transport, Perimeter Protection, IoT, Smart Homes, Security & Safe Cities in addition to surveillance for the knowledge of end users and providers. Key global brands & distributors include Premier Plus Partners: Aditya Infotech, CP Plus,Enterprise Software solutions Limited (eSSL), Ezviz, Globus Infotech, Markon, Ozone Overseas, Prama Hikvision, Syrotech,Teltonika and Premier Partners such Facego,Hogar, Netgear, Perto Catrax,Pictor,Seagate,True View, Zebronics amongst others.

This year, IFSEC India is all set to host the 4th edition of the IFSEC India Awards. The awards have been crafted to specially get the minds behind electronic, physical & fire security in various industry verticals like BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, Healthcare, PSUs, IT & ITES and Infrastructure in the limelight. The awards will recognise the excellence and innovations of CSOs & Security officers who continuously work behind the scenes to ensure robust security. The process advisors for the IFSEC India Awards will be EY.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, it hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit - www.informa.com

For any media queries please contact:

Roshni Mitra

roshni.mitra@ubm.com



Mili Lalwani

mili.lalwani@ubm.com

+91-9833279461

Informa Markets in India

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056200/IFSEC_India_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956845/Informa_Markets_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057564/IFSEC_India_2019_Inauguration.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.