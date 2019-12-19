Left Menu
MINI Australia Chooses Reevoo to Drive Brand Advocacy

 MINI Australia has partnered with Reevoo, the customer reviews and engagement platform, to provide prospective customers with impartial ratings and experiences from MINI owners via its new website (https://www.mini.com.au/).

Celebrating its 60th birthday this year, the BMW-owned brand joins over 25 other automotive companies that have chosen to extend honest and unedited reviews to their online audiences through Reevoo's solution.

Alex McLean, Head of Marketing at MINI Australia & New Zealand, said: "Over the past 18 months we've been working closely with Reevoo to put together a strategic approach to sharing the experiences of MINI owners, culminating in our new website. We believe the quality of our cars is second to none, so having the opportunity to use our customers as brand advocates – to tell others about the joy they get from driving their MINI – is extremely valuable to us."

Reevoo invites verified owners to give their MINI an overall rating, along with scores for specific facets of the car and positive or negative comments about the vehicle experience. Once published on the website, these responses can help improve search engine results making it easier for prospective buyers to see the opinions of existing owners.

Lisa Ashworth, CEO at Reevoo, said: "We're delighted to be working with such an iconic brand as MINI to help educate its key audiences about their prospective purchasing decisions. Buying a car is one of the most expensive items you'll make in your lifetime, and with 92% of vehicle owners reading customer reviews before making that purchase, it's imperative the information they receive is authentic, unbiased and from an independent provider."

Due to the partnership's success so far, Reevoo has also extended its services to MINI New Zealand, helping to enrich the online research phase for those considering a MINI as their next car. And with the recently released MINI 60 Years Edition and the new emissions-free MINI Cooper SE electric car on the horizon, it has never been more important for the brand to find new ways to engage with and excite its audience.

Reevoo

Reevoo is a leading martech solution that provides validated reviews for products and services to a wide range of global companies. With a solid foundation built on collecting and publishing reviews from verified purchasers only, Reevoo extends its trust and integrity to companies across 60+ countries in 30 languages.

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was € 9.815 billion on revenues amounting to € 97.480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887880/Reevoo_Logo.jpg

Media Relations Contact:
Garth Garland; Reevoo, London, UK; +44-(0)20-8132-8670; garth.garland@reevoo.com

