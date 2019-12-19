Left Menu
2026 Gay Games XII Host City Selection Process to Begin

  Updated: 19-12-2019 20:47 IST
2026 Gay Games XII Host City Selection Process to Begin

 The Federation of Gay Games (FGG), www.GayGames.org, announces the bidding process to host the 2026 Gay Games XII has begun. Cities that are interested in hosting the world's largest sport and culture event open to all are invited to contact FGGBids@GayGames.net to get more information on, and to start, the bidding process. Official information including details on timeline and process is available at www.GayGames.org. The deadline for submitting an Official FGG Request for Information (RFI) document is 11:59pm Pacific time21 Feb 2020.

Gay Games is open to all, and since its debut in 1982 it has continued to perpetuate the legacy of changing cultural, social and political attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people. A core principle of the Federation of Gay Games is "Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best™". These principles will be represented next in 2022 at Gay Games 11 in Hong Kong. It has never been more important to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The positive financial impact to the host city of the Gay Games is clear, as evidenced by the official economic impact highlights from the 2018 Gay Games X in Paris:

  • Total economic impact: US $117.9 million.
  • Locals and non-locals contributed a total of US $72.7 million to the economy, in the areas of lodging, dining and entertainment, travel and other necessities, and tourism.
  • An additional US $45.8 million was generated in local incomes - roughly the equivalent of 1,429 full-time jobs.
  • 40% of local participants said they would have traveled outside Paris, France to participate in the Gay Games, taking their spend of US $9.2 million to another region.

About the Federation of Gay Games
Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, as a way to empower thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes and artists through sport, culture, and fellowship. It was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), and Paris (2018). Gay Games 11 will be held in Hong Kong in 2022. Visit www.gaygameshk2022.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056653/Federation_of_Gay_Games_Logo.jpg

