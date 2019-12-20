Left Menu
Homeless flock to shelter homes as Delhi shivers

As the biting cold persists in the national capital, homeless people have been flocking to night shelters to save themselves from the chilly weather.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 09:22 IST
People from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh stays in shelter home near AIIMS to battle cold weather conditions. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the biting cold persists in the national capital, homeless people have been flocking to night shelters to save themselves from the chilly weather. The occupancy in a shelter home set up near the AIIMS metro station increased overnight due to the cold weather conditions.

"There are around 30 people who are residing in this shelter house. Out of them, 12-13 are women and five to six others are children. All the basic facilities such as clean drinking water are available here," said Anil Sharma, the manager of the shelter. The occupants said that they have been provided with all the necessary facilities and are facing no issues.

"My child is undergoing treatment at AIIMS. I am staying here for the last 15 days. There is absolutely no problem here," said Vishnu Proya Pathak, a resident of Bihar. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures of the capital will hover around 8 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

For the next two days, the sky will generally be cloudy with light rain or drizzle. Due to dense fog in the morning, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport today were affected due to the bad weather.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. While takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations," airport authorities said. They also requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. "Any inconvenience caused is regretted," the authorities added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

