Cold conditions to prevail in Delhi and adjoining states for next 24 hrs

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast agency further predicted that some isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to witness severe cold day today.

Dense fog is also likely to engulf several areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, south Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the morning. In the southern part of India, heavy rainfall is very likely in some places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely here.

Squally weather is very likely to prevail over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area. (ANI)

