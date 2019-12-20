Cold conditions to prevail in Delhi and adjoining states for next 24 hrs

Left Menu
Cold day conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 09:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast agency further predicted that some isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to witness severe cold day today.

Dense fog is also likely to engulf several areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, south Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the morning. In the southern part of India, heavy rainfall is very likely in some places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely here.

Squally weather is very likely to prevail over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

