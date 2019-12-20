Left Menu
Telekom Albania Selects STL and Cognity for its Digital Transformation Program

  20-12-2019
STL (NSE: STRTECH),a global data networks innovator, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, announced signing of a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital transformation agreement with Telekom Albania, the first mobile communications company in Albania.

Albania's telecom market is growing significantly and over 1.1 million subscribers are increasing mobile data demand. Telekom Albania has chosen to overcome any legacy constraints by moving to a digital platform powered by STL, to be designed, deployed and managed by STL and Cognity over the next 7 (seven) years.

STL and Cognity will deploy leading edge end-to-end open and modular software solutions from STL's next-generation BSS/OSS portfolio. This will help Telekom Albania to centralize, automate and digitize operations across its mobile telephony, wireless broadband, landlines, mobile IPTV, for consumer and enterprise customers. Transforming from multiple legacy systems to STL DAWN (DevOps-based, Analytical Intelligence-driven, Web-scale-enabled Network Software solution) platform will enable a true digital-first experience for Telekom Albania customers by accelerating business agility and internet speed.

"At Telekom Albania, we have taken a decision to rapidly modernize in order to provide world-class services to our enterprise and consumer customers," said Emil Georgakiev, Chief Executive Officer at Telekom Albania. "STL and Cognity will help us deliver on customer expectations for simplicity by transforming several critical business processes, such as product definition, lead management, enterprise price configuration, order entry and billing. With STL's business-value-driven approach focused on the customer experience, we will be able to bring a rich set of innovative new services and experiences to our customers, faster."

"Leading Communication Service Providers such as Telekom Albania are focusing on delivering superior customer experience, and are poised to outperform the market by a significant margin," said Anshoo Gaur, Chief Executive Officer, Network Software, STL. Echoing his thoughts and commenting on the new project, Tilemachos Koulouris, Vice President Europe, STL added, "We are very proud to have been chosen together with our strategic partner, Cognity, to modernize, automate and digitize Telekom Albania's business, and enable it to deliver on its commitment to improve people's lives and businesses."

"We are honoured by the extended trust that Telekom Albania puts in us. For the last 12 years, we have managed to drive Telekom Albania through significant transformation projects. Along with our strategic partner, STL, we are further entrusted with the end-to-end digital transformation of Telekom Albania. We are thrilled by the opportunity and are confident that this would be an exemplary project in the Central and SE Europe market," said George Gazepis- Chairman, Cognity.

About Telekom Albania

Telekom Albania is starting a new phase in its journey to become the most preferred and trusted operator in the Albanian market. It has just acquired a license on 800 MHz frequency for 7.5 million euros and is further going to invest in the most up-to-date technology for 4G/4G+ networks. This commitment, coupled with the human expertise and modern equipment, guarantee the path of Telekom Albania towards a leading company in the sector.

Telekom Albania is committed to technology innovations bringing excellent products and services on the market, embracing in the same time any project that will make Albanian citizen's live better.

About Sterlite Technologies Ltd – STL

STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from webscale software, programmable networks (SDN/NFV), hyper-scale network design, deployment and optical fibre and cables, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one datacentre design facility in the UK.

About Cognity

Cognity is a leading SI focusing on Digital Transformation & Enablement, with activity in Europe and Middle East and HQ in Athens, London, Sofia, Bucharest and Cyprus.

We promote, deliver and support major end-to-end transformation projects, allowing our customers to anticipate their digital future without compromising the business goals of today.

While we are proud of our diversified portfolio in Customer Experience (Cx) & CRM, Billing, Order Management, Cloud Ready middleware, Digital Commerce & Care, Big Data, Data Management & Data Governance, what sets us apart is the regional reach with local understanding gathered by successful major projects in 35+ Telco, Banking/Finance and Insurance enterprise customers in more than 10 countries, among which major telco groups, such as DT, Vodafone and Telenor CEE.

Media Contact

Vinay Rawat, Head- Media Relations

vinay.rawat@stl.tech

+91-8879237931

Anish Choudhary

anish.choudhary@genesis-bcw.com

+91-9873116664

