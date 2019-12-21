Left Menu
Cold wave conditions continue to sweep Northern India

As the winter season sets in, cold day conditions are likely to prevail in some pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Saturday, said India Meteorological Department.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-12-2019 09:40 IST
  Created: 21-12-2019 09:28 IST
A thick blanket of fog engulfed capital on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As the winter season sets in, cold day conditions are likely to prevail in some pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Saturday, said India Meteorological Department. The weather forecast agency further predicted that isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to be battered with chilly winds today.

"The Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. The dense fog has also engulfed a few areas of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

"Very dense fog observed at isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, Punjab and Chandigarh. Dense fog observed at isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya at 0530 hours IST today", IMD said. Due to the foggy weather, as many as seventeen trains to northern states of India are running late. Even the air traffic has got disrupted due to the low visibility due to fog.

Notably, a total of 46 flights were diverted till midnight due to dense fog at Delhi Airport.

