Homeless take refuge in night shelters as mercury level dips in Delhi

Exposure to the chilly winds in Delhi has once again led to the movement of homeless people towards night shelters set up by the government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 10:29 IST
Exposure to the chilly winds in Delhi has once again led to the movement of homeless people towards night shelters set up by the government. Scores of poor including women, especially migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in the national capital spend nights at shelter homes each year after mercury starts dipping and the wind speed increases during the winter season.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi would hover around 9 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the area would be around 80 per cent, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). For the next two days, dense fog is likely to cover the capital and the temperature would oscillate between 9 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, today, the dense to very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh. "Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab and West Rajasthan and Moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and West Madhya Pradesh," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense to very dense fog very likely during morning hours over plains of northwest India and northeast India during next 2-3 days, the weather forecast agency stated. (ANI)

