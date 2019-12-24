High Street Phoenix Celebrates Christmas With a Décor Reminiscent of the North Pole

14th December saw the most enthralling Christmas décor unveiled by young and gracious Ananya Panday to kick start the festivities at High Street Phoenix. Ananya Panday played Santa for Shiksha Seva Foundation kids and distributed gifts to the little ones. Ringing in the Christmas Cheer, the guests were treated to an enthralling ballet and music performance that took place around the magnificent décor. While enjoying the festivity with friends and family, the décor ensured that its spectators were left mesmerized.

Take a walk along the Atrium at Palladium and prepare to be wowed. Seeking inspiration from the North Pole's celebratory spirit, the positive and noble reindeers strike a pose amongst hexagonal shaped boxes of lights and Santa's sledge. Not to miss is the majestic Christmas tree representing life standing tall at 25 feet with programmed lights and reflective surfaces. The hanging lights and polygonal stardust distracts one, for a moment, as they gaze at glass diamonds are reminded of the guiding lights to the reindeers.

The Festival Square has come alive with 32 feet tall lit reindeers and a 40 feet tree in the center to give passers by a true feeling of Christmas. One can also make their way to the Grand West Zone and North Skyzone which flaunts an 8 ft tall faceted tree with gold and red mirror acrylic on the outside of the tree. The façade of the building is lit with a mix of stars in led lighting while the poles around the area also sport festive lighting.

The Universal Square area of High Street Phoenix has been transformed into a charming Festive Market with a collection of 30 specially designed wooden chalets adapted from the renowned Christmas markets throughout Europe. At these stalls visitors can shop for one of a kind Christmas gifts and merchandise or indulge in scrumptious food and beverages. The entire area has been beautifully lined with fairy lights to create a celebratory mood all across. Indulging in some retail therapy, High Street Phoenix has handpicked festive merchandise from all over the world to complete the perfect Christmas experience. The location is buzzing with a variety of options to keep one and all entertained at India's largest curated Christmas market. High Street Phoenix is redefining the festive Christmas experience in India by giving consumers a feel of European celebrations through a magnificent display of Christmas decor, international Cuisines, Live performances and a mesmerizing Christmas market full of festive products from different parts of the world.

All 9 days of the event has entertaining performances by some of the most admired home-grown talent and artists and an international Christmas carol and choir to uplift the festive spirit. There will also be continuous performances by Jugglers and acrobats throughout the day. Kids too will be in for a pleasant surprise when their favorite Cartoon characters step in to make the Christmas merrier.

On a jolly good note, Mr. Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), High Street Phoenix says "Spreading the true meaning of a happy Christmas via our own translation of the holiday has been an exhilarating process for all of us. We are happy to unveil the true essence of the season via our larger than life décor and look forward to the flashing light bulbs and smiling faces all around as they experience the excitement that we have planned out for them".

Visit the Universal Square, High Street Phoenix to experience the Christmas Market cum World of Christmas Décor & activities from December 20th - December 25th 2019.

About High Street Phoenix:

High Street Phoenix (HSP), is the first retail led consumption centre developed in India over a sprawling 3.3 million square feet. It houses over 500 brands including a variety of F&B, entertainment, commercial and residential complexes. Pioneered by The Phoenix Mills Co. Ltd., HSP is led by its young, dynamic Managing Director, Atul Ruia and his team of professionals. At HSP, each zone has been specifically conceptualized and designed to offer an international experience and as an answer to emerging urban agglomerations typically defined as 'mixed used developments'.

The centre houses 3 distinct shopping zones viz. North Sky Zone, Grand West Zone and Festival Square. The multi-leveled North Sky Zone boasts of anchor stores of leading national and international brand retail outlets. The Grand West Zone caters to impulse shoppers and is connected to PVR Cinema's 2000 seater 7 digital screens multiplex. The HSU houses a variety of stores which cater to niche lifestyles consisting of artifacts, handicrafts, stylish accessories, apparel and jewelery stores including a gift store and an optician cum eye wear store. In a nutshell, HSU houses almost everything you can possibly desire to make a truly memorable retail experience.

Popularly known as the heart of HSP, 'Festival Square' - true to its name, presents the perfect platform for celebration and festivities. Completing this picture are an array of eateries that surround it. With a variety of first-of-its-kind retail stores, flagship stores and international brands under its umbrella is hard to resist. The centre today stands as testament to mixed used development and is a unique destination with a wide variety of choices to appeal to all segments of the consumer across the board.

HSP has added one of Mumbai's, first luxury and premium luxury retail and entertainment destination, appropriately christened, 'Palladium'. Palladium has, in a short span of time become an iconic landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and offers four levels of exclusive shopping in an atmosphere of extraordinary sophistication and refinement all under one elegant roof.

The centre also has an expanded car park area making it one of the biggest car pool areas in Mumbai clocking on average of nearly 6,000 vehicles each day.

