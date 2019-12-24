Left Menu
Panchkula Municipal Corporation to provide 25% discount for holding plastic-free events

In order to encourage people to not use plastics, Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided to offer 25 per cent discount for holding plastic-free events.

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

In order to encourage people to shun the use of plastics, Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided to offer 25 percent discount for holding plastic-free events. Following the Swachh Bharat Mission, Executive Commissioner, Jarnail Singh is not only fighting the plastic maniac but also solid waste in the city.

"We are sincerely following Swacch Bharat Mission here and this year we are aiming to come in Top 20. We are working on solid waste too. So we have established four Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in which manure and fertilizers are obtained from solid waste," Jarnail Singh told ANI. "When it comes to plastics, we have 10 community centers and we have decided to offer a 25 percent discount for holding plastic-free events. People are coming forward and promising to not use plastic cutleries," he added.

The executive officer said after the reservations are made, a team will be deployed to check if the plastic cutleries are in use in the event or not. If the response is good then the concerned will get 25 percent off. Prime Minister Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at the Rajpath in New Delhi in 2014 to achieve the vision of a 'Clean India'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

