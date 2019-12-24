Vestian Wins Frost and Sullivan PERP Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

Vestian, an occupier focused workplace solutions firm, bagged the 'Customer Value Leadership' award at the 6th edition of the Frost and Sullivan Project Evaluation and Recognition Program (PERP) Awards 2019 at Mumbai. This is the fifth consecutive year that Vestian has been recognized at this forum. The highly coveted awards program honors companies that create breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies and delivers exceptional performances across industries.

Commenting on Vestian's achievement, Mr. Shrinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific said: "We are humbled to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year. While recognizing our commitment to our customers, it also encourages us to constantly improve and innovate to raise the bar for the industry."

About Vestian

Vestian is an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm specializing in commercial, residential, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors. Headquartered at Chicago, we have offices in US, India, China, Sri Lanka, Maldives and the Middle East. Our service portfolio includes Investment & Consultancy Services, Retail Business Solutions, Transaction Advisory Services, Project Services and, Integrated Facilities Management Services. Our core strength lies in providing customized innovative solutions that are aligned to the client's business objectives. Vestian is the only global workplace solutions organization to be certified in both quality management systems and environmental health & safety standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 37001 and OHSAS 18001. For further information on the company, you can visit us at www.vestian.com.

About PERP Awards

The Frost and Sullivan PERP Award is considered to be an unbiased evaluation platform designed with an objective to recognize projects undertaken by organizations to achieve business goals create competitive businesses, enhance sustainability and facilitate change management in today's complex business environment. Nominations for all categories are selected through extensive research with industry experts, market participants, end-users, and other value chain players and supplemented with secondary information and Frost & Sullivan's own proprietary industry research.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059294/Priya_Nekfar_Thanawalla_PREP_Award.jpg

