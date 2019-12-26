Left Menu
Development News Edition

JMD Group of Companies Selects Yardi Voyager

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:09 IST
JMD Group of Companies Selects Yardi Voyager

Singapore-based JMD Group of Companies will manage its portfolio of premium real estate assets with "nofollow" >Yardi Voyager®, cloud-based property management and accounting software.

Real-time notifications and reporting enabled by Voyager — an end-to-end platform for multiple property types — will drive faster, better-informed executive decision-making for JMD. Voyager will automate business processes to help JMD operate more efficiently and obtain maximum transparency across its portfolio.

JMD will streamline ancillary operations with "nofollow" >Yardi® PayScan, which scans invoices into electronic transactions and automates approval workflows and vendor payments. It will also use "nofollow" >Yardi® Fixed Assets, which enables monitoring of fixed assets from purchase order issuance through purchase, use and final disposition.

"We look forward to gaining the efficiencies that are only possible when multiple operational and financial activities share a common source of data in a cloud system designed specifically for real estate management," said Jacqueline Wang, co-founder and director for JMD.

"Yardi® welcomes JMD as a client and looks forward to implementing a platform that will lower the company's total cost of ownership and improve client service," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

"nofollow" >See testimonials about the value Voyager brings to real estate clients in Asia.

About JMD Group of Companies

JMD Group of Companies is a real estate investment and asset management company, JMD prides itself as a unique and creative landlord for the long-term real estate assets it manages. The group manages a portfolio of premium assets across the region which includes commercial, industrial buildings and residential properties. For more information visit "nofollow" >jmd.com.sg.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and North America. For more information, visit "nofollow" >yardi.asia.

Logo: "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

TMC to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of persons killed in

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnatakas Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMCs trade union wing Indian Nat...

UPDATE 1-British authorities pick up 49 suspected migrants in Channel -reports

British border and coastguards picked up 49 suspected migrants on Thursday as they were trying to cross the Channel from France in small boats, according to media reports.The group of men, women and one child said they were from Afghanistan...

India's first AC local train completes two years of service

Indias first broad gauge air-conditioned local train, which was initiated by Western Railway, completed two years of its run on Wednesday. According to a press release. the unique air-conditioned train has received immense appreciation and ...

FIR registered against IPS officer for `sexual harassment' of a girl

A case was registered by Navi Mumbai police on Thursday against an IPS officer for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl at her birthday party six months ago. Taloja Police in the neighboring city registered a First Information Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019