Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave affects business activities in Amrtisar

Intense cold has slowed down business activities in Punjab's Amritsar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amritsar/Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 11:37 IST
Cold wave affects business activities in Amrtisar
Amritsar reels under cold wave. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Intense cold has slowed down business activities in Punjab's Amritsar. Several vegetable and fruit sellers from the city told ANI that customers were not coming out of their homes due to the cold and foggy conditions.

"We have not seen the sun for the past few days. Our business has been affected as there are very few customers. It is very cold," said Santuur Singh, a vegetable seller. "We have not been getting business in the past few days. People are not coming out to buy fruits in the morning," said Mandeep Singh, a fruit seller.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), in Amritsar, the sky will generally be cloudy till December 30 and the temperature would hover around 4 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius. The city is expected to receive rainfall and thundershowers on December 31.

The temperature has also dropped in Ludhiana making tough for people to move about outdoors in the morning. In several parts of Ludhiana, the cold wave has intensified and a layer of fog covered the city resulting in low visibility on the roads. According to the weather forecast agency, the sky will generally be cloudy for the next two days. The temperature would hover around 6 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Physical activity in recommended amounts is linked to lowering cancer risks

An analysis of nine studies conducted with 7,50,000 adults finds that the amounts of physical activity during leisure time are linked to a lower risk of seven cancers. Of the seven cancers stated in the study, several cancer types have a do...

How can one say if a brain is awake?

Scientists commonly use multiple electroencephalograms or EEG tests to determine the brain consciousness level but now a research team, using rats, has been able to demonstrate that the EEG doesnt always track with being awake. The study by...

Illicit opioid users at higher mortality risk due to various causes, reveals study

People hooked on to illicit opioids are not only at the risk of dying from a drug overdose but also face increased chances of death from communicable and non-communicable diseases, injuries and suicide. Suicide related mortality was eight t...

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

Amazon announced Thursday plans to open a new one million square feet facility in Deltona that will create more than 500 new and full-time jobs. This newest fulfillment center in Florida comes just a month after the e-commerce giant announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019