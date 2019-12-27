Delhi continues to experience cold spell, no relief till Dec 31

Delhi and its adjoining areas got no relief from the biting cold and icy winds on Friday as the mercury continued its downward journey. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperature of the capital would hover around 4.2 degrees Celsius and 13.4 degrees Celsius today.

Yesterday, the temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius and 15.0 degrees Celsius. Delhi will continue to reel under cold conditions till December 30. On Dember 31, the city is likely to witness light rains with the minimum and maximum temperature hovering around 6 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.

