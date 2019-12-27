Delhi likely to witness second coldest December in 120 years

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava on Friday said that in 2019 Delhi is likely to witness the second coldest December in 120 years. "In 2019, the month of December has so far averaged 19.5 degrees Celsius and is likely to finish below that mark by the end of the month. Thus, making it the second coldest month of December in 120 years," Srivastava told ANI.

"In the year 1919, it was 19.8 degrees Celsius; in 1929 it was 19.8 Celsius; in 1961 it was 20 Celsius and 1997 it was 17.3 degrees -- which was the coldest December," he added. Answering the question about how the coldest day of the year is calculated, he said, "We take an average of the maximum temperature of a month and then divide it by 31 days."

Over the persisting severe conditions in Northern parts of the country, Srivastava said that these conditions will continue for the next two days.

