No respite for Delhi as air quality remains 'very poor'

The air quality in Delhi on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 351 with PM10 at 385 and PM2.5 at 238 at 9 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). It will be in the ' very poor' category on December 29 as well.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. AQI was 373 in Dhirpur at 9 am and it dipped to the ' very poor' category at 354 in Mathura Road area. AQI near Pusa, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 345, 336 and 344 respectively.

SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It has also advised residents to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients should see a doctor if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.