Delhi continues to shiver, temp in Aya Nagar dips to 1.9 degrees Celsius

The residents of Delhi are fighting a prolonged battle with the cold as the mercury continues its downward spiral. In Aya Nagar, the temperature in the morning on Saturday was 1.9 degrees Celsius while in Safdargunj Enclave it was around 2.4 degrees Celsius.

It should be noted that since 1992, Safdarjung Enclave has recorded the lowest minimum temperature this year. During the 1930s the minimum temperature was recorded as low as 0.0 degrees Celsius. Today, in Delhi's other areas such as Palam and Lodhi Road, the temperature was around 3.1 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

