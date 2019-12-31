Delhi's air quality remains severe on New Year eve

The pollution level of the national capital remained in the 'severe' category with air quality index (AQI) crossing 430 mark on Tuesday, prompting System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) to advise people to avoid outdoor activities. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The AQI was recorded at 433 with PM10 at 269 and PM2.5 at 281 in the morning today. At Mathura Road, the AQI was 521 with Particulate Matter (PM) 10. At Dhirpur, the AQI was 440 while in Pusa area it dipped to 'very poor' category at 395. Furthermore, AQI near IIT Delhi, Airport Terminal 3 and Chandni Chowk stood at 497, 405 and 527, respectively.

Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degree Celsius. In an advisory, SAFAR has advised citizens to avoid physical outdoor activities including morning walks.

"Stop any physical activity if you feel unusual coughing, chest discomfort, breathing difficulty or fatigue," it said. It has also advised people to close the window of their houses and asthmatics to keep medicines handy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.