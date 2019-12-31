Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air pollution: Noida administration imposes ban on firecrackers during New Year celebration

In view of the New Year celebrations, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued an advisory on firecrackers based on the guidelines set up by the top court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:26 IST
Air pollution: Noida administration imposes ban on firecrackers during New Year celebration
A grab of the letter issued by Gautam Budh District magistrate [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the New Year celebrations, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued an advisory on firecrackers based on the guidelines set up by the top court. With the rising menace of air pollution in the district, the bursting of firecrackers has been banned on the occasion.

"On the occasion of New Year, this year fireworks will not be allowed in accordance with the orders of the court and the National Green Tribunal. This has also been conveyed to the Police station officers to ensure compliance of the order," the administration informed. The letter (dated December 30, 2019) also stated that Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will ensure fireworks with permitted chemicals only to be purchased/possessed/sold/used during Diwali and all other religious festivals, of any religion whatsoever, and other occasions like marriages, etc.

Shailendra Kumar Mishra, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar has also directed all the official respondents and particularly the police to ensure that there is no sale of banned fireworks. "In case any violation is found, the State House Officer of the concerned Police Station of the area shall be held personally liable for such violation and would amount to committing contempt of the court, of which such SHO(s) would be proceeded against", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

Winds of change in alternative power generation are sweeping across western Rajasthan with wind and solar energy producing surplus electricity for the tenth successive year considerably reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In the Jaisalmer re...

WADA better positioned to wipe out drug cheats, chief says

Montreal, Dec 31 AFP Outgoing WADA President Craig Reedie says the Russian doping scandal shows that clean sport is under attack, but the anti-doping organisation now has the tools to better weed out drug cheats. Taking stock of his six yea...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in state Assembly, demanding the withdrawal of the new law. Kerala has a long history of secularism. Greeks, Romans, Arabs ev...

Theft at Maha temple; jewellery, cash worth Rs 1.25L stolen

Burglars have decamped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh from a temple in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The miscreants broke into the Ram Mandir, located at Kongaon near Kalyan town, in the wee hours of Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019