Air pollution: Noida administration imposes ban on firecrackers during New Year celebration

In view of the New Year celebrations, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued an advisory on firecrackers based on the guidelines set up by the top court. With the rising menace of air pollution in the district, the bursting of firecrackers has been banned on the occasion.

"On the occasion of New Year, this year fireworks will not be allowed in accordance with the orders of the court and the National Green Tribunal. This has also been conveyed to the Police station officers to ensure compliance of the order," the administration informed. The letter (dated December 30, 2019) also stated that Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will ensure fireworks with permitted chemicals only to be purchased/possessed/sold/used during Diwali and all other religious festivals, of any religion whatsoever, and other occasions like marriages, etc.

Shailendra Kumar Mishra, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar has also directed all the official respondents and particularly the police to ensure that there is no sale of banned fireworks. "In case any violation is found, the State House Officer of the concerned Police Station of the area shall be held personally liable for such violation and would amount to committing contempt of the court, of which such SHO(s) would be proceeded against", he said. (ANI)

