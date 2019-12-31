Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave conditions affect regular life in Delhi

The intense cold wave in the national capital has thrown regular life out of gear.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 12:37 IST
Cold wave conditions affect regular life in Delhi
Cold wave conditions affect regular life in Delhi. Photo/ANI.

The intense cold wave in the national capital has thrown regular life out of gear. "The cold is extreme this year. All the shelter homes are full. It is difficult for us to even work. We are surviving by lighting up fires," Raj Kumar, a resident of Malai Mandir told ANI.

People were seen fighting the bone-chilling cold with layers of winter clothes and trying to keep themselves warm by lighting fires this morning. "Even many layers of clothes and bonfires are not helping this winter. Along with that, there is dense fog because of which we are not able to see anything and go to work," another local said.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 3 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi will continue to reel under cold weather conditions throughout the day, as predicted by IMD.

It is likely to receive light rains and the sky will generally remain cloudy in the next week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TOP SECTORS THAT PROVIDE FREELANCING OPTIONS

Following article has been written by Mr Ayush Goyal, Founder CEO, ExpertRight.comNew Delhi, December 31st, 2019 Self-employment opportunities have widened so well that a vast population today prefers freelancing rather than confining them...

Aster Volunteers flag off its 9th Mobile Medical Service from Aster Medcity, Kochi

Kochi Kerala India Dec 31 ANIBusinessWire India Aster Volunteers, the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flagged off its ninth Mobile Medical Services, in continuation of its commitment announced during the 33rd Foundation day of Aster DM Heal...

Fire at Raj hospital's neonatal ward, infant injured

An infant suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in the neonatal care unit of the Alwar district hospital in Rajasthan on Tuesday, an official said. The infant has been referred to a hospital in Jaipur.The fire broke out in a radiant ...

Michelle Williams-Thomas Kail expecting first child together, get engaged

Hollywood actor Michelle Williams and Hamilton director Thomas Kail are engaged and also expecting their first baby together. According to People magazine, Williams daughter Matilda, 14, played matchmaker.The actor and Kail were clicked tog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019