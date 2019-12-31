Cold wave conditions affect regular life in Delhi

The intense cold wave in the national capital has thrown regular life out of gear. "The cold is extreme this year. All the shelter homes are full. It is difficult for us to even work. We are surviving by lighting up fires," Raj Kumar, a resident of Malai Mandir told ANI.

People were seen fighting the bone-chilling cold with layers of winter clothes and trying to keep themselves warm by lighting fires this morning. "Even many layers of clothes and bonfires are not helping this winter. Along with that, there is dense fog because of which we are not able to see anything and go to work," another local said.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 3 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi will continue to reel under cold weather conditions throughout the day, as predicted by IMD.

It is likely to receive light rains and the sky will generally remain cloudy in the next week. (ANI)

