Dome, NSCI Unveils Their New Mascot DOPO

DOPO, the cute hero who comes from the lineage of pandas symbolising joy, happiness and prosperity was recently launched by Dome as their official mascot. During one of the biggest 'Christmas Carnivals' held in Mumbai at Dome, children and parents alike celebrated this festive occasion welcoming this bundle of joy. DOPO was an instant hit amongst everyone present there, wanting to catch a glimpse of their new cuddly friend to be hugged by all age groups.

With a varied range of events taking place at Dome, DOPO is a perfect fit to build a connect between the audience and the brand. DOPO will be seen in all the upcoming IPs of Dome. He'll be celebrating all the festivities at Dome, in various interesting avatars.

Commenting on the launch of DOPO, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director, Dome Entertainment says, "DOPO will bring abundant joy and delight to everyone present at all events organised by us. I take tremendous pride in introducing him as our official mascot. As the mascot was introduced, it instantly became a favourite amongst the attendees at the event and everyone who watched him come into the world. DOPO will be present in all our future events at Dome thus spreading joy amongst children and adults alike. Also this is a small way in which we are trying to make people not only aware about the endangered pandas; it is not only a small effort on our part to extend all our love and support to help protect pandas but also give our guests their new bester on the block, the role model hero who deserves and seek their love and support."

About Dome Entertainment

Dome Entertainment Pvt Ltd- A Cineyug group enterprise is one of India's leading multifaceted communication and entertainment companies, creating holistic experiences and brand engagements that engage, inspire, empower and creates experiences above content. A Cineyug Group Enterprise, Dome Entertainment has been associated with some stellar events like Pro-Kabaddi League, Filmfare Awards and more, and has an extensive portfolio comprising broadly of MICE, Experiential Marketing, Employee Engagement, Special Events, and Sports. The Intellectual Properties (IP) division is dedicated to create engaging experiences with pan India reach that are at par with international events in terms of scale and production. Larger than life spectacles find a home at dome. Founded by MazharNadiadwala in 2012, the company is also known for the majestic Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, which stands tall overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.

